On Friday, March 10, 2023, the Carolina Panthers sent its 2023 first-round selection, their 2023 second-round selection (via the San Fransisco 49ers), a 2024 first-round selection, a 2025 second-round selection and star wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears for their 2023 first-round pick.
In the past six months, Carolina has traded its 2017 first-round pick, Christian McCaffrey, and 2018 first-round pick, Moore.
D.J. Moore's 364 receptions over the last five seasons would make him third on the Bears' all-time receptions leaderboard, trailing only Walter Payton and Matt Forte. His 5,202 receiving yards would be most in franchise history. And he's only 25 years old arriving to Chicago.— Chris Emma (@CEmma670) March 10, 2023
After giving up a king's ransom, the Carolina Panthers move from pick nine in the 2023 NFL Draft to pick one. Carolina has picked one overall once in the franchise's history, taking quarterback Cam Newton in the 2011 NFL draft.
With the Panthers positioning themselves back at the top of the first round, it is believed the team will use their new first-round selection to take a quarterback to build their future around.
Overall grade: A-
The Carolina Panthers moved eight spots to first overall on a discount relative to previous deals.
In the 2016 NFL Draft, the Los Angelos Rams give up a 2016 first-round pick, two 2016 second-round picks, a 2016 third-round pick, a 2017 first-round pick, and a 2017 third-round pick for the Titans' 2016 first-round, fourth-round and sixth-round draft pick.
In 2021, the San Fransisco 49ers traded a 2021 first-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 third-round pick and a 2023 first-round pick in exchange for the Miami Dolphins' 2021 first-round selection jumping forward nine spots from twelve to three overall.
The #Bears-#Panthers deal for the No. 1 overall pick is now official.Carolina is officially on the clock. pic.twitter.com/kqpKYVf3VN— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 15, 2023
Giving up just two firsts and two seconds and a premiere wide receiver, which historically speaking is valued as a first-round pick and a low-round selection in trade value, the Carolina Panthers did not overpay for the most valuable pick.
But now the team must utilize free agency and the draft to rebuild their offense with Moore's and McCaffrey's departure.
Scouting players to select at No. 1
The Carolina Panthers traded to No. 1 in the draft with one need in mind: A franchise quarterback. Since Newton's season-ending injury in 2019, the Carolina Panthers have had six separate quarterbacks start in four years, including Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Kyle Allen, P.J. Walker, Teddy Bridgwater and Will Grier. The six quarterbacks had a combined 22-37 record in 59 starts.
The consensus top two quarterback prospects in the 2023 Draft Class, the University of Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State University's C.J. Stroud, are both in play for Carolina.
Young's larger-than-life accolades are often overshadowed by his extremely unique small stature for his position, coming in at 5'10". Only Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray matches his height. If taken at No. 1, Young will be the first Alabama Crimson Tide player since the 1948 draft to go No. 1 overall.
combine measurements:Bryce Young: 5'10 & 1/8, 204 lbsKyler Murray: 5'10 & 1/8, 207 lbs pic.twitter.com/R1i9vVAQgV— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 4, 2023
Stroud, on the other hand, ticks every box for what an NFL scout looks for in an NFL quarterback. However, he is infamous for crumbling in big moments in his college career, never leading the Ohio State Buckeyes to a Big 10 Conference game and losing the college football semifinal playoff matchup against the University of Georgia in 2022.
If taken first overall, Stroud will join quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff as players taken first overall in the past ten years who never won a Heisman Trophy.
Former Ohio State QB CJ Stroud on the semifinal loss to the Bulldogs:“Shoutout to Georgia… pic.twitter.com/2J4wB9h6fb— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) March 3, 2023
Moving forward
While the player selected at No. 1 is currently unknown, the expectation is to bring the Carolina Panthers back to playoff contention for the first time since 2017. The Carolina Panthers will officially be on the clock at the start of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 8 p.m. E.T.