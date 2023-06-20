The NBA quickly hit the headlines again following the Finals as the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards made a trade that shocked the basketball world.
Suns receive: Bradley Beal, Jordan Goodwin, Isaiah Todd
Wizards receive: Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks, multiple pick-swaps
Grading the Suns: Eerily familiar desperation attempt
In March of 2023, the Suns made an all-in move to receive Kevin Durant, losing a ton of depth to build a power trio. This big three consisted of Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul.
There is a new big three in Phoenix as Paul is out and Beal is in. The big three will likely be much improved now. Paul is only getting older and nears retirement as he turned 38 in May. Beal has seen issues in the previous two seasons between injuries and inconsistent performance, but it was just back in 2020-21 when he averaged 31.3 points per game in an all-star season and 30.5 points per game the year before. Beal will turn 30 on the 28th of June, and while not young, he has plenty of time to get back to his prime performance level and has lots of talent to offer Pheonix.
With a big three as stacked as this new Phoenix trio, it is easy to be worried about the Suns, but while last season's big three for the Suns was also stacked, it became their Achilles heel. While they gained a stellar trio when they received Durant from the Nets, they lost a crazy amount of depth, and it ended up biting them in the playoffs. Now they lose even more of their lackluster depth to improve their big three, leaving concerns of déjà vu in Arizona.
Grade: B-
Grading the Wizards: A brutal bump in their rebuild
The Wizards have been in need of a rebuilding phase, finishing in the 12th seed of the 15 Eastern Conference teams in both of the previous two seasons, and Beal is having his struggles. Washington did get several picks to help contribute to this rebuild, but none were worth giving up Beal.
In return, Washington got Paul, who is far past his prime, and while they will likely be searching for a team to re-route Paul to, it is unlikely they will receive anything worth much for a team in such disarray.
This awful trade adds to the Wizards' terrible decision-making resume in recent years, notably giving a max extension to Beal as well as slapping on a no-trade clause which resulted in the Wizards now giving him up for nothing and starting their rebuild in the draft after generational talent Victor Wembanyama will be taken.
Grade: D
What this means for the Hornets
While the trade is unlikely to bear much fruit for the Suns or Wizards, it is only good news for the other teams in the Southeast Division. The Charlotte Hornets and the Heat, Hawks and Magic did not have much to fret about regarding the Wizards in recent years, but now is the least of their worries.
The Hornets have only finished above the Wizards once in the last four seasons, but with the mess in Washington, the Hornets' chances for playoffs are better.
The Wizards rebuild comes at an excellent time for the Hornets since it will now not risk Charlotte's chances of landing Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller in the 2023 draft since it is all but guaranteed that the San Antonio Spurs will draft Wembanyama.
While Wizards fans should feel miserable following the trade, fans of the Hornets can take a pleased breath as the Wizards spend the next few years fixing the damage done and resetting the team.