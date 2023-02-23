NBA All-Star

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo holds up 2023 All-Star game trophy.

 Photo courtesy of Kyle Terada

This year, the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend was hosted in Salt Lake City at the Vivant Stadium from Friday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 19. 

Following the NBA trade deadline, viewers and players were ready for a series of high-flying basketball.

Here are the highs and lows that came from All-Star Weekend.

Low: Kia Skills Challenge

Team [Giannis] Antetokounmpo, Team Jazz and Team Rooks were the three teams selected to take the court. This event was rough to watch as the players struggled to showcase what they needed most; skill.

Contestants air-balled three-pointers, missed jumpers and did not put in the effort, which made the challenge seem like a waste of time. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, a guest on commentary, said it was an embarrassing affair. 

"I'd be so mad if he were my teammate right now," Green said about Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson.

High: Damian Lillard

Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers guard, became the 2023 Starry 3-Point Contest champion with 26 points. His last money ball shot gave him the lead to surpass Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield, who is the current leader for most three-pointers made this season.

Lillard received the three-point contest trophy, scored 26 points in the All-Star game and hit the game-winning shot.

Low: Injury list

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson were all picked to start in the All-Star game, but all withdrew due to injuries. Viewers expected all players to perform this year.

Captain Giannis Antetokounmpo only scored two points before leaving the game due to a previous wrist injury.

Captain LeBron James did not enter the game after halftime due to a right-hand contusion suffered early in the second quarter. He has until Feb. 23 to recover until the Lakers' next regular season matchup.

Injuries bogged down the All-Star game, making it less spectacular. 

High: Mac McClung

The man who single-handedly saved the 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, McClung has been well-known for showcasing his hops since high school.

From tapping the glass over two people to a 540-degree dunk, McClung nailed all four dunks on his first attempt, with three being perfect scores.

In five days, McClung has left the NBA G League, joined the Philadelphia 76ers, won the Slam Dunk Contest and now has signed with Puma.  

Low: All-Star game

Despite the build-up to the most anticipated game, ratings heavily declined compared to last year's All-Star game.

According to SportsMediaWatch.com, the ratings declined 29%, which places the All-Star Game behind this year's NFL Pro Bowl. Viewers took to social media to comment on how boring the game was due to the lack of enthusiasm.

High: Jayson Tatum 

Arguably the best for last, Jayson Tatum, forward for the Boston Celtics, helped save the All-Star game. 

Tatum holds the record for most points scored in an All-Star game, as he dropped 55. Tatum was awarded the Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for his performance in the game. 

Tatum said it was a once-in-a-lifetime feat. 

"It means the world to me. Everybody knows how much he [Bryant] meant to me. He was my favorite player and my idol. It's an honor to take this home," Tatum said.

Next up

After a three-day hiatus, NBA action will picked back up on Thursday, Feb. 23, as the season's final push began.