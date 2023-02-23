This year, the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend was hosted in Salt Lake City at the Vivant Stadium from Friday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 19.
Following the NBA trade deadline, viewers and players were ready for a series of high-flying basketball.
Here are the highs and lows that came from All-Star Weekend.
Low: Kia Skills Challenge
Team [Giannis] Antetokounmpo, Team Jazz and Team Rooks were the three teams selected to take the court. This event was rough to watch as the players struggled to showcase what they needed most; skill.
Contestants air-balled three-pointers, missed jumpers and did not put in the effort, which made the challenge seem like a waste of time. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, a guest on commentary, said it was an embarrassing affair.
"I'd be so mad if he were my teammate right now," Green said about Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson.
2023 Skills Challenge recap: pic.twitter.com/oJq88vRDgF— Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) February 19, 2023
High: Damian Lillard
Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers guard, became the 2023 Starry 3-Point Contest champion with 26 points. His last money ball shot gave him the lead to surpass Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield, who is the current leader for most three-pointers made this season.
Lillard received the three-point contest trophy, scored 26 points in the All-Star game and hit the game-winning shot.
2 of the past 3 All-Star games have ended on a Damian Lillard game-winner ⌚️#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/LaRAVu0YrW— NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2023
Low: Injury list
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson were all picked to start in the All-Star game, but all withdrew due to injuries. Viewers expected all players to perform this year.
Captain Giannis Antetokounmpo only scored two points before leaving the game due to a previous wrist injury.
Captain LeBron James did not enter the game after halftime due to a right-hand contusion suffered early in the second quarter. He has until Feb. 23 to recover until the Lakers' next regular season matchup.
LeBron James finger injury on the block attempt, here’s your answer to “why don’t they play defense in the all star game?” pic.twitter.com/WIbIjD9dzA— Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) February 20, 2023
Injuries bogged down the All-Star game, making it less spectacular.
High: Mac McClung
The man who single-handedly saved the 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, McClung has been well-known for showcasing his hops since high school.
From tapping the glass over two people to a 540-degree dunk, McClung nailed all four dunks on his first attempt, with three being perfect scores.
In five days, McClung has left the NBA G League, joined the Philadelphia 76ers, won the Slam Dunk Contest and now has signed with Puma.
Every dunk by MAC MCCLUNG in his almost flawless victory at the 2023 NBA Dunk ContestTap the glass over 2 people: 50360 windmill: 49.8Double Pump Reverse: 50540!!!: 50And made every dunk on the first trySHAQ: "He saved the dunk contest" pic.twitter.com/5RGjujUCMU— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 19, 2023
Low: All-Star game
Despite the build-up to the most anticipated game, ratings heavily declined compared to last year's All-Star game.
According to SportsMediaWatch.com, the ratings declined 29%, which places the All-Star Game behind this year's NFL Pro Bowl. Viewers took to social media to comment on how boring the game was due to the lack of enthusiasm.
Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game was the lowest rated and least-watched edition of the game, per @paulsen_smw • Ratings declined 29% and viewership 27% from last year’s All-Star Game• The record-low audience places the NBA All-Star Game well behind this year’s NFL Pro Bowl•… https://t.co/7vjNs9pe8B pic.twitter.com/sZ2jJXdXur— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 22, 2023
High: Jayson Tatum
Arguably the best for last, Jayson Tatum, forward for the Boston Celtics, helped save the All-Star game.
Tatum holds the record for most points scored in an All-Star game, as he dropped 55. Tatum was awarded the Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for his performance in the game.
Tatum said it was a once-in-a-lifetime feat.
"It means the world to me. Everybody knows how much he [Bryant] meant to me. He was my favorite player and my idol. It's an honor to take this home," Tatum said.
A #NBAAllStar RECORD 55 POINTS FOR JAYSON TATUM 🔥55 PTS10 REB6 AST10 3PM1 STL1 BLK77 FPTSKIA All-Star MVP What a night for Jayson Tatum! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/SPBKSWaSwG— NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) February 20, 2023
Next up
After a three-day hiatus, NBA action will picked back up on Thursday, Feb. 23, as the season's final push began.