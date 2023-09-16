Legacy Motor Club, the NASCAR Cup Series team co-owned by business guru Maury Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, just inserted the final piece to their 2024 puzzle, naming John Hunter Nemechek the driver of their No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro starting next year.
With their driver lineup confirmed for next year, Legacy Motor Club is a team that looks to take a massive step forward. This team has yet to look like the team that won the Southern 500 and had their best car finish No. 18 in the points standings. However, there is optimism surrounding the team.
Men behind the wheel
Alongside Nemechek, the team will retain Erik Jones for his fourth year. In the three years he has been with the team, Jones has watched this team transition from Richard Petty Motorsports to Petty GMS Racing to Legacy Motor Club as Gallagher and Johnson entered the ownership group. Jones' on-track results have also improved, winning the 2022 Cook Out Southern 500 for his third career NASCAR Cup Series victory.
In 2023, the team has primarily taken a step back, but Jones has made the most of the situation, posting four top-10 finishes in the last eight weeks, highlighted by a 3rd place finish at Kansas Speedway.
As for Nemechek, he is one of NASCAR's top young drivers who is not competing in the NASCAR Cup Series this year. He currently drives the No. 20 Toyota Supra in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing, where he leads all drivers with six wins. He is one of the clear favorites to take home the championship in November.
Legacy Motor Club now has stability in the form of two young drivers, as Nemechek and Jones are 26 and 27 years old, respectively.
In 2024, Legacy Motor Club will switch from its current manufacturer, Chevrolet, to Toyota. This move was announced on May 2, which was early in the season. However, this move may have been explored as far back as January, when the president of Toyota Racing Development,
"We've got some good irons in the fire now," said Wilson. "What was once a very effective strategy to amass our resources across fewer cars, with the marginalization of the areas that we have to play in and the flattening out of the playing field, we definitely need some more help."
Future success could explain current shortcomings
Toyota needed help, and they have it for next year, which may be why Legacy Motor Club is currently struggling. It is unknown exactly when Chevrolet found out that Legacy Motor Club would no longer field Camaros, but they may have scaled back their technical and mechanical support significantly due to their future with Legacy Motor Club ending after this year.
The lack of sponsorship may be another reason for the team's struggles. Focus Factor, Jones's primary sponsor for most of last year, chose not to return. As a result, most of Gallagher's other businesses, such as Allegiant Airlines and Sunseeker Resort, have been on the cars for most of the season.
Gallagher's businesses were on their cars last year, but the support of Focus Factor helped give the 43 team stability while they pieced together a season for the 42. Now that Focus Factor's support and money are gone, the team has probably had to cut back in some areas where they didn't need to in 2022. Of course, this is all speculation. It is not known exactly what is causing Legacy Motor Club to struggle, but this is worth pointing out.
It is hard to tell what exactly Legacy Motor Club will become. In recent years, the NASCAR Cup Series garage has seen several teams like Trackhouse Racing, 23XI Racing, and most recently, Roush-Fenway-Keselowski Racing take a piece from the pie of success.
With many questions in the current season and significant moves being made for 2024, the current issues plaguing the team may be temporary, leaving hope for fans next year.