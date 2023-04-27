On Thursday, April 27, at 8 p.m., the Carolina Panthers officially open up the 2023 NFL draft with the first pick of the event.
After trading DJ Moore to the Bears and multiple early-round picks, the Panthers can select the quarterback of their choice at No. 1 overall. The betting odds currently sway in favor of Alabama's all-star quarterback Bryce Young relocating to Charlotte to take up the mantle of the first No. 1 overall quarterback selected by the Panthers since Cam Newton.
After the coveted No. 1 overall pick, the Panthers have plenty of high-value capital that they can use to select a talented player or be used as a part of a trade. The Panthers own a second-round pick (No. 39), a third-round pick (No. 93), two fourth-round picks (No. 114 and No. 132) and finally, a fifth-round selection (No. 145).
Here are some things to look for at the NFL Draft for the Carolina Panthers.
Scott Fitterer's history
Going into his third year as general manager of the Carolina Panthers, Fitterer has created a stigma for the Carolina Panthers. Phones stay hot and active, with trades happening more often than not.
In Fitterer's two years in Carolina, he has made six trades during the NFL Draft. Of those six, three have been trading down to accumulate more picks, while three have been trading up for Matt Corral, Brady Christianson and Brandon Smith, respectively.
With such a big gap from the Panthers' second-round pick to their third-round pick, there is a strong possibility, supported by a historical precedent, that the Panthers trade down from pick 39.
Pick No. 39
The first selection after the No. 1 overall pick, the Panthers could add a serious game-changer at 39 if they decide against trading down. According to NFL Mock Draft Database's consensus big board, the consensus projection for the Panthers is the University of Tennessee wide receive Jalin Hyatt, who hauled in 1267 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Volunteers in 2022.
ESPN's NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller projected the Panthers to select Hyatt's teammate Cedric Tillman, another wide receiver from Tennessee, at 39 in his newest seven-round mock.
While the consensus seems that the Panthers will take an offensive weapon at 39, some talented defensive players could be available.
Louisiana State University's edge rusher BJ Ojulari, younger brother of a former first-round pick and current New York Giants starting edge rusher Azeez Ojulari has traveled to Bank of America Stadium on a top 30 visit and would be a great value pick for the Panthers at No. 39.
Later round prospects to look out for
While the Carolina Panthers have done the due diligence on quarterback prospects in this Draft, inviting Alabama's Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis for private, top-30 workouts, they've also been quite active in the wide receiver and linebacker market.
One receiver to watch is Ole Miss star and NFL Combine standout Jonathan Mingo. Mingo ran a 4.46 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine and weighed an impressive 220 pounds.
A couple of other receivers to keep an eye on for Carolina are Stephon F. Austin State University's Xavier Gipson and Texas Christian University's Darius Davis. Both undersized athletes add extra speed to an offense at best and could be active contributors on special teams at worst.
On the defensive side of the ball, the University of Wisconsin's Nick Herbig and Washington State University's Daiyan Henley have traveled to Charlotte, NC, for top-30 visits. While Herbig allows for inside and outside linebacker versatility with his impressive blitz package, Henley would add killer speed to a team in desperate need of a sideline to sideline quickness at an off-ball linebacker position.
Looking to the NFL Draft
The NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 27, and runs through Saturday, April 29. The Draft will be broadcasted or streamed on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, starting at 8 p.m.