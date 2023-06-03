Through 16 matches, Charlotte FC currently sits at No. 7 in the Eastern Conference with 21 points and a record of 6-7-3.
Rough start
Charlotte FC got off to a bad start of the season, losing the first three matches, including a tough 3-0 loss at home to rival Atlanta United, and getting just six points through the first eight matches.
Defensive struggles
One reason for the rough start was the play of the back line, which was inconsistent at best.
The club did not have its expected starting center-back duo, with Guzmán Corujo missing the start of the season with an ACL injury he suffered in August of 2022 and the tragic passing of Anton Walkes before the season began.
With the early season absence of Corujo, Charlotte acquired Bill Tuiloma from Portland Timbers before the season started. Charlotte has mainly used Tuiloma, Adilson Malanda and Jan Sobocinski as their center backs, with midfielder Derrick Jones occasionally playing alongside one of those three on the backline.
Malanda and Sobocinski have shown flashes at times throughout the season, but the back line still leaves something to be desired for a team that fans expected much more from.
Charlotte has allowed the second most goals in MLS on the sixth most shots against.
Inconsistency in the attack
Charlotte has shown life in the attack in games as of late and occasionally flashed their ability early in the season but will still struggle at times to put together quality chances.
Charlotte added a new striker in the offseason, with Enzo Copetti joining the team from Racing Club.
Expectations for Copetti in Charlotte were high. He has not entirely lived up to the expectations, but he has played well at times, as he is tied for a team-high four goals on the season.
The wing play has been good overall for the season, with Kamil Józwiak, Kerwin Vargas, midseason acquisition Justin Meram and occasionally Karol Świderski being moved to the wing.
Health
Charlotte has been very unlucky with injuries so far, starting the season without Corujo on the back line and Kristijan Kahlina in goal due to injuries and many other players sustaining injuries during the season.
Some notable players that have missed time with injuries this season are Józwiak, Copetti, Vargas, Tuiloma, McKinze Gaines, Ashley Westwood and Ben Bender.
Season standouts
Józwiak: After a disappointing first season in Charlotte, Józwiak has put together a good second season so far despite injuries keeping him off the pitch. Józwiak is tied with Swiderski for a team-high six goals/assists, despite only starting eight and playing in nine of the club's 16 matches so far.
Vargas: Vargas has registered 22 scoring attempts and eight attempts on target, second on the team to Swiderski in both. Vargas has scored two goals and assisted on two in 14 matches, starting just nine.
Meram: Meram joined the team from Real Salt Lake in April for $350,000 of general allocation money. Since joining the team, Meram has scored two goals and assisted three in just seven games.
Świderski: Świderski led Charlotte in goals last season as the club's primary striker all year. This season Świderski has spent time at right wing, midfield, and striker while still being tied for the most goals on the team, with four to go along with his two assists.