As free agency starts to slow down, NFL teams have made the majority of significant off-season moves before the NFL draft.
While some large-name free agents like Yannick Ngakoue have yet to find a home and teams like the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets are in quarterback limbo, most rosters for the 2023-2024 NFL season are set, save for a few rookies.
Here are some quick free agency grades for each AFC team, sorted by division.
NFC North
Green Bay Packers: D
The Packers find themselves in a tough situation as Aaron Rodgers is still currently on their roster, with the trade talks between the Jets starting to stagnate.
However, assuming this trade does go through, the Packers have done absolutely nothing to help presumed QB1, Jordan Love. After letting two starting tight ends and two veteran wide receivers walk, they leave Love with a lack of depth and quality in offensive skill positions.
Chicago Bears: A+
The Chicago Bears have put together the best offseason this year, taking advantage of their luxurious number one overall draft pick and sending it to the Carolina Panthers for D.J. Moore and multiple high picks. On top of this steller move for Chicago, they secured Charlotte 49er alumni Nate Davis, ex-Bills Pro-Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, ex-Packers tight end Robert Tonyan and last year's breakout star for the Panthers D'Onta Foreman.
Minnesota Vikings: C-
The Vikings lost key veterans, as all but one of the eight free agents they let walk have already been signed to other teams. While Marcus Davenport and Byron Murphy could be solid pickups, as both never really worked out at their first teams, they have yet to show the talent they possessed in college at an NFL level. The Vikings are teetering dangerously close to an F grade.
Detroit Lions: A
The Detroit Lions kept a strong defensive core while adding Pro-Bowl caliber players to the struggling secondary of last season. On offense, they improved an already stout line and brought in a quality running back to replace the departure of team leader Jamaal Williams.
NFC South
Carolina Panthers: A-
The Carolina Panthers traded away their best receiver for their future franchise QB in the upcoming draft. While the departure of Moore dampens the success of the Panthers' free agency, it can not put out the fire the Panthers organization has decided to cook with.
The Panthers have revamped their defensive line, added ex-Bengals safety Vonn Bell, and added four offensive starters from last year, including ex-Eagles running back Miles Sanders and ex-Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.
New Orleans Saints: B
The Saints have found ways to keep core offensive players like Michael Thomas while bringing in veterans like Derek Carr and Williams. However, the defensive side of the ball has been thrown to the wolves, with five starters from last year finding homes elsewhere.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: D-
The Buccaneer's biggest offseason addition is Baker Mayfield. The Buccaneers' will be Mayfield's fourth team in three years. Tampa Bay also lost four defensive starters but managed to retain 33-year-old Lavonte David for the 2023 season.
Atlanta Falcons: A-
The Falcons brought in a quarterback competitor with Taylor Heinicke, a much-needed veteran leader in Calais Campbell, and re-signed both 2019 first-round pick offensive linemen that have played well over the last four years. Best of all, the Falcons scored ex-Bengals second-team All-Pro safety, Jessie Bates.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys: A-
The Cowboys gave up two fifth-round picks and a future sixth-round pick for Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks and kept Tony Pollard while getting rid of Ezekiel Elliott and his egregious contract. If they had not lost Dalton Schultz, they might have won free agency.
Washington Commanders: B
The Commanders signed a solid offensive tackle and kept Daron Payne. Quarterback is still a massive hole on the roster, and new signee Jacoby Brissett will not fix it.
Philadelphia Eagles: B-
The Eagles did better than the best-case scenario and still walked out with massive holes on the roster. Eight starters signed elsewhere, but the Eagles did convince both starting cornerbacks and cornerstone players Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce to stay.
New York Giants: A-
The Giants got a premiere tight end in Darren Waller for cheap, signed up-and-coming stars Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Bobby Okereke, and kept Saquon Barkley and Darius Slayton. However, signing Daniel Jones to a 4-year, $160 million contract extension coming off a season where he threw for 15 touchdowns and a career-high 3,205 yards is puzzling.
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals: C
The Cardinals lost 24 free agents, and their biggest signings are linebacker Kyzir White and backup QB David Blough, who has a chance to start depending on how quickly Kyler Murray can rehab his knee injury.
Los Angeles Rams: F
The Rams are finally seeing the consequences of the past overabundance of cap usage. The Rams' have resigned two players and lost 18.
San Fransisco 49ers: B
The 49ers lost key contributors on both sides of the ball, but grabbing NFL.com's No. 1 ranked free agent, Javon Hargrave, has got to sweeten up this off-season for San Francisco fans.
Seattle Seahawks: B+
The Seahawks re-signed Geno Smith coming off a career year for relatively cheap and brought back Bobby Wagner for a reunion. Newcomers Dre'Mont Jones, Devin Bush and Julian Love can also contribute immediately.