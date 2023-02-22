On Saturday, Feb. 18, 56,961 people were in the stands to witness the Carolina Hurricanes in their 4-1 win against the Washington Capitals during this year's NHL Stadium Series game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.
Hockey fans, specifically Hurricanes fans, have heard variations of the phrases "the Hurricanes have no fans" and "relocate the Hurricanes." Usually, it comes from the mouth of someone from Toronto, Boston or New York, arguing that North Carolina and the South, as a whole, do not get hockey and that Southerners do not like the sport. The evidence is before them, usually backed up by "look at the attendance figures."
After all, during the 2016-17 NHL season, the Hurricanes had an average attendance at home of 11,776, the lowest in team history since they played in the Greensboro Coliseum from 1997-99 following their relocation from Hartford, Conn. and only a decade removed from the team's first and only Stanley Cup win.
But now, six years later, the team's currently averaging an attendance of 19,936, the most in team history.
What changed
It all starts with Tom Dundon. Dundon acquired majority ownership of the team in January 2018 from then-owner Peter Karmanos Jr. Following the end of the 2017-18 season, Head Coach Bill Peters resigned on April 20, 2018; 10 days later, Dundon fired General Manager Ron Francis.
The team hired Don Waddell as team president and general manager in May 2018 and promoted Rod Brind'Amour from assistant coach to head coach.
Brind'Amour, who captained the 2006 Stanley Cup championship team, led the team to their first playoff berth in a decade, defeating the 2018 Stanley Cup champion Capitals in a seven-game first-round series, making it to the Eastern Conference Finals before being swept in four games by the Boston Bruins.
Since then, the Hurricanes have made the playoffs four seasons in a row and are on pace for their fifth, currently sitting atop the Metropolitan Division with 82 points in 55 games. In Karmanos' last season as majority owner, the team spent just under $16 million under the league salary cap in player salaries, the second least in the league behind the Arizona Coyotes.
Just last season, the fourth full season of Dundon's ownership, the team spent to the salary cap ceiling. Whatever criticisms there may be of Dundon, he has shown he is not afraid of spending money with the on-ice product.
The reality was that fans were apathetic about the team, watching them circle the drain for years with no direction.
The team has a direction now. The Hurricanes have an owner and general manager focused on building a competitive yearly roster and a coach who loves the team and Raleigh.
The future of hockey in North Carolina
During a Feb. 15 interview with the Charlotte Ice Hockey Club, Head Coach Tobin Trautz said the team's outdoor game on Nov. 19, 2022, at Truist Field in Charlotte started a more significant movement.
"Up until the Hurricanes have their game, we're still the largest [ice hockey] game in North Carolina history outdoors with 2,600 people," he said.
Unsurprisingly, the Hurricanes smashed that record with almost 22 times as many people in the stands, but even more impressive was what followed.
On Monday, Feb. 20, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC Chapel Hill) and North Carolina State University's (NC State) respective Ice Hockey Clubs took to the Stadium Series ice in Carter-Finley. The official attendance estimate was more than 24,000.
To emphasize how impressive that is, these are club hockey teams. Duke University, Charlotte, NC State, Appalachian State University and UNC Chapel Hill does not have teams in NCAA Division I or Division III hockey, and players aren't competing with scouts in the stands looking for the next potential NHL superstar.
Trautz said the southeast was one of the fastest-growing regions in USA Hockey.
"After the Hurricanes won their first Stanley Cup, we saw a 10,000% growth over those 10 years," he said.
The state has shown its potential as a hockey hub, do not be surprised when there are more and more hockey players from North Carolina showing up on television in a decade. The players and the fans have shown an interest in and love for the game. It just takes the teams showing they care about the on-ice product as much as the fans do.