A pass downfield and a good reception were all it took to change the life of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. One tackle later, he fell from cardiac arrest; for the first time, an NFL regular season game was canceled mid-play.
Football players' safety is on center stage from the commonplace to the unexpected, be it Tua Tagovailoa's multiple concussions this season or Hamlin's unusual situation. Unfortunately, despite changes made through the concussion protocol and awareness of the risks, America's biggest game may have a long way to go before reaching the endzone on safety.
Concussion concerns
The issue of concussions has been around as long as football has existed. However, when news came out that the brains of 320 former football players exhibited a degenerative disease, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), concerns over concussions and minor hits to the brain grew intensely.
In 2011, the NFL introduced the game-day concussion protocol, designed to limit play time for players who exhibit signs of concussion. When followed, the measure would protect players through what amounted to a significant step in football safety.
Reality made different headlines when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tagovailoa was cleared to play despite showing signs of ataxia or issues with balance, speech or coordination – which officials had not considered. Cleared to play, Tagovailoa got another concussion in the next game, one of two during the season.
The NFL Player's Association (NFLPA) launched an investigation into handling Tagovailoa's concussion assessment, but it was too late to change the past.
Safety measures are only safe if the practitioners of their execution are reliable. Once it becomes viable to skirt around them, the protocol amounts to nothing.
Hamlin's tackle
Much as the sport invites the unexpected to occur, few envisioned the possibility becoming a reality when Hamlin fell with cardiac arrest mid-play on Jan. 2, 2023.
Commotio Cordis, brought on by blunt force trauma to the heart, is a rare condition in football, with only 14 cases in 15 years. That made it all the more unusual for Hamlin to have experienced potentially.
Compared to concussions, if true, then little could be done to prevent Hamlin's affliction. Given how rare it would be and the unlikely circumstances to bring it about, the possibility of it happening again is slim. Even still, the fast response of NFL officials and medical personnel to his condition shows at least reasonable preparation for the extraordinary.
Safety at the forefront
As the dangers of football become more well-known, efforts to combat such problems are vital to ensuring the sport's longevity and its greatest heroes.
Across the board, youth and high school football participation had dropped nearly 10 and 32% from peak levels in 2020. With major high-profile injuries, public consciousness surrounding safety will heighten even more.
Beyond implementing measures, authorities must maintain them, and controversy over that debilitates positive momentum in safety. Moreover, if the NFL struggles to follow the protocols in a way that protects players from harm, it opens questions about safety at the lower levels.
The sport has come a long way since the early 1900s when 45 players died in six years. However, it may need to find more ways to protect its players if it hopes to survive another century.