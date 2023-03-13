On March 15, 2023, at 4 p.m., the first day of the NFL calendar starts, kicking off the 2023-2024 offseason with the opening of free agency.
The Carolina Panthers will be walking into free agency with almost an entirely new coaching staff, joined by a familiar face in returning General Manager Scott Fitterer, who expertly brought in top contributors on significant discounts in the last two years, such as linebacker Frankie Luvu, running back D'Onta Foreman and interior offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman.
Scott Fitterer on the #Panthers needs:"Tight end, we could use another receiver... I like where our OL is at, we're working on Bozeman.Speed at LB would be one, depending on how you're gonna play [Jeremy] Chinn, maybe another Safety.QB is the biggest thing, though." pic.twitter.com/Z3eMCHeCvm— The Riot Report (@RRiotReport) March 1, 2023
With a fairly public and aggressive talent acquisition strategy for the upcoming free agency period and NFL Draft, these free agents would be smart for the Panthers to target for the forthcoming 2023 season.
No. 1: Tremaine Edmunds
The ex-Buffalo Bills off-ball linebacker was known for his streaky seasons in New York, coming off two mediocre seasons in 2021 and 2022. The former first-round pick has shown he has the talent to be a league-wrecking player during his stellar rookie season but has yet to return to the career-high tackles he set during that 2018 season.
#Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds could receive a contract in the $15 million a year figure, according to @tompelissero Edmunds is still only 24-years old despite already playing 5 NFL seasons. pic.twitter.com/AaOb73OQ0h— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 9, 2023
While his inconsistency leaves more questions than answers, he was once an all-star talent, being elected to the 2019 and 2020 Pro Bowls.
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich has a history of taking fast linebackers with a lot of raw talent, like Shaquille Leonard and Bobby Okereke of the Indianapolis Colts and turning them into premiere defenders. Edmunds perfectly fits Fitterer's need for speed and Reich's play style for off-ball linebackers.
No. 2: Jamaal Williams
The NFL's rushing touchdown leader in 2022, Jamaal Williams, is as explosive and entertaining on the field as his personality is off. The self-proclaimed "first swag KazeKage" has turned his creative spirit into an infectious form of leadership that completely embodied what the Lions did on offense.
There's way too much going on here with this Jamaal Williams intro pic.twitter.com/76ihrZzY1y— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023
Now with ex-Lions, running back coach Duce Staley joining the Panthers staff and past Rams running back coach Thomas Brown signing on as the Offensive Coordinator, the already run-heavy Panthers have become a prime landing spot for free-agent running backs.
Assuming the Panthers either decide to look elsewhere for running backs or cannot resign D'Onta Foreman, Jamaal Williams fits the same archetype for a hardnosed downhill runner while adding a higher ceiling of potential and a flurry of personality.
how do you not love Jamaal Williams pic.twitter.com/wHduIF5sxP— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 9, 2023
No. 3: Jacoby Brissett
The Carolina Panthers have two quarterbacks under contract heading into 2023, Jacob Eason and last year's third-round pick Matt Corral. With the Panthers looking at possibly drafting a rookie QB in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, adding a veteran with experience in Frank Reich's offense would be smart. Enter Jacoby Brissett.
JACOBY BRISSETT IS COLD-BLOODED @JBrissett12 pic.twitter.com/12Yo2SeHuC— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 27, 2019
A captain on the 2019 Indianapolis Colts under Reich's leadership, Brissett would go on to play backup for both the Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns in the coming years. Brissett started 16 games between the two teams for a combined 6-10 record.
While he is not an answer, he's a solid backup with history in the system and could mentor a new quarterback.
#Panthers GM Scott Fitterer talks about the quarterback room in Carolina and how they might approach the position in the months ahead. pic.twitter.com/AtnSCuXdVI— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 2, 2023
No. 4: Jakobi Meyers
Jakobi Meyers has quietly been one of the NFL's most efficient and impressive wide receivers. The New England Patriots slot receiver and number one receiving option post-Tom Brady, Meyers has consistently been a terror in the short game, collecting five to 10-yard gains with style.
Meyers has never had more than four drops in a season and averages 70 catches a season since becoming a full-time starter in New England.
Jakobi Meyers making plays pic.twitter.com/JuvTmuOzgQ— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) February 26, 2023
In the 2022 season, the Carolina Panthers struggled to find a reliable No. 2 or No. 3 receiver to compliment their star wide receiver, D.J. Moore.
While Terrece Marshall Jr. was a severe downfield threat towards the end of the season, the Panthers lacked consistency in the short game and the slot. Meyers can fix both of these problems immediately.
No. 5: Nate Davis
The Charlotte 49er alumni spent his rookie contract blocking for Derrick Henry in Tennessee but could be a great addition to the Panthers should he feel homesick.
After years of sub-par to terrible offensive line play, the 2022 Panthers were a top-tier run-blocking team, even setting the franchise record for rushing yards in a game against the Detroit Lions. However, in the season finale, starting guard Austin Corbett tore his ACL, putting his status for the 2023 season in danger.
Nate Davis could add needed depth at worst and rival Brady Christiansen for a starting spot on the line.
#Panthers starting RG Austin Corbett tore his ACL and starting LG Brady Christensen suffered a fractured ankle during Sunday's season finale vs. New Orleans. Two rough injuries to end the year for a group that took big a step forward in 2022.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023
No. 6: John Johnson III
Coming off a failed second contract in Cleveland, Johnson enters this free agency undervalued. Still, only 27, this ex-Browns and Rams safety would help clean up the deep centerfield play the Panthers have struggled to maintain for the past couple of years.
A perfect partner in crime to last year's free agent acquisition Xavier Woods, Johnson's history of being a defensive leader could immediately impact the Panther's secondary, most likely for cheap as well.
No. 7: Irv Smith Jr.
The former Minnesota Viking has had a career riddled with injuries. The former Crimson Tide tight end has missed 30 games in four years since being a top target for Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama.
While his talent may be more of a concept than a proven skill set in the NFL, Smith is still very young, as he will be 25 and entering his fifth season in the NFL. Smith could be a cheap option to pair with current Carolina tight ends Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas.