As the 2022 NFL season ends, the Carolina Panthers carry on a tradition that fans are all too familiar with since owner David Tepper bought the panthers in 2018: missing the playoffs.
2022 also marked the second time Tepper has fired his head coach during the season, Ron Rivera in 2019 and Matt Rhule in 2022, and the fifth consecutive season with a losing record.
While this unsatisfactory résumé should cement a grudging acceptance of what Sunday evening football would be, it makes the backdrop for the most impressive mid-season shift in franchise history even more vibrant.
The Panthers managed to do the unthinkable by completely resetting a fractured franchise's identity within a season, starting with interim head coach and Charlotte native Steve Wilks.
Wilks was brought in as a placeholder after Rhule's disastrous 1-4 start, and even with Tepper telling the press that Wilks would be given a fair chance at the head coach position in the 2023 off-season, the expectations were astronomically low for the Carolina Panthers heading into week six.
With a stumbling 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Panthers were far from clearing that bar. His no-nonsense attitude made up for what Wilks's first appearance as head coach lacked in on-field progression. Wilks benched Robbie Anderson after an altercation with a receivers coach and then traded Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals the next day.
This pragmatic approach brought a sense of professionalism the Panthers had lacked for years, and as his confidence in the team rose, so did the players' morale. The 2022 Panthers were hardnosed, resilient warriors. This tough love brought a sense of responsibility quickly felt by the players and the Panthers fanbase. Steve Wilks is a leader of men.
While undeniably significant for the future, this triumphant realization can only stay relevant if the play on the field matches the intensity of the Panther's newfound dictum.
Did they prove that they had the bite to back up their bark? The answer is more complex than relieving. Wilks has won five of his 11 games since taking over as the Panthers' head coach, three of which came after Sam Darnold took over as starting quarterback in week 12.
For every dominating and franchise-breaking rushing performance, there is a head-scratching dud of a rushing attack the week before. For every jaw-dropping 60+ yard TD pass, there is an equally confusing offensive meltdown the week after.
For most of the season, the defense was the only positive constant, so it was only fitting that the horrendous defensive showing in week 17 barred the Panthers from the playoffs. In week 17, Tampa Bay Buccaneer's wide receiver Mike Evans amassed 207 yards and three touchdowns.
The Panthers' performance in 2022 would fit better as a roller-coaster at Carowinds than at Bank of America Stadium. The twist and turns sum up an underwhelming transitional period, where a glimpse of elite-level play can be seen, but the puzzle is far from complete.
Whether the future holds Wilks as the Panther's head coach or not, his leadership helped a team who performed with all the grace of a toddler throwing a temper tantrum in 2021. On paper, this season may look like one disappointment in a string of disappointing seasons, but 2022 allowed the Panthers to set the groundwork for a better future.
Looking forward, some pivotal players, like newcomers D'Onta Foreman and Bradley Bozeman, are not under contract. QBs are unclear, with 2022 rookie Matt Corral being the only QB under contract heading into 2023.
2022 saw the Panthers cracking eggs left and right, trading away Christian McCaffrey, cutting Baker Mayfield and firing Rhule and ex-defensive coordinator Phil Snow.
Panthers fans only hope Tepper hires someone who can make a great omelet.