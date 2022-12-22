As Charlotte men's basketball looks to begin the Conference USA (C-USA) season, some key details and facts—from players' on-field performance to play analysis and the foes faced—may give a clearer picture and insight into the future of the Charlotte team.
Power players
Looking at games played, it is evident that Charlotte's core players lie in the underclassmen ranks of the roster.
In the top five for scoring on the team, one finds sophomore Igor Miličić Jr. at 116 points, redshirt sophomore Aly Khalifa at 106 points, junior Jackson Threadgill at 98 points, redshirt sophomore Lu'Cye Patterson at 95 points and redshirt junior Brice Williams at 93 points. Outside of possible trades, Charlotte's lineup looks strong and set heading into next season as well.
The non-conference play has shown that Charlotte excels in handling the ball. Two players, Patterson and Khalifa, are in the top five for assist/turnover ratio in C-USA, with the former better than any other in the conference.
The on-field performance backs up such impressions. Charlotte's made 10.7 points per game more than opponents on average, sitting with a sterling win record of 9-2 on the season.
A defensive posture
While Charlotte sits tenth in offense among 11 C-USA teams, the second-place defensive results show a glimpse into the strategy behind the 49ers' success.
Three wins this season ended with margins of three points or less, two wins earned in overtime and one on an overtime buzzer-beater by Threadgill against Davidson on Nov. 29.
The ability for Charlotte to depress opposing scoring was vital in keeping the 49ers competitive, where only one or two extra field goals would have turned the tide.
When the offense is involved, Charlotte excels in three-pointers and free throws. The Green and White are No. 3 in C-USA for the percentage of successful three-point field goals and second place for successful free throws. In the match against Detroit Mercy on Dec. 10, Charlotte made 94.1% of 17 free throws.
A broader concept of the Charlotte team becomes clear: they are a crew that uses the unusual—three-point or one-point scoring—to their advantage over other teams. They back it up with a substantial defense to roll back the competition when the offense cannot alone prevail.
The foes faced
Among the teams faced, one stands out. According to the NCAA Men's Basketball NET Rankings, Charlotte sits at No. 68. Only one team that the 49ers have played, Boise State, sits higher at No. 39.
That game occurred at the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Nov. 17, where Charlotte beat the Boise State Broncos 54-42, in which defensive play was the game's highlight. Since then, the Broncos have won all nine games they have played.
While the competition has been of lesser standing, a victory against a top-40 team bodes well as the 49ers prepare to face even greater C-USA foes, such as Florida Atlantic, who sits No. 12 in the NET.
Of the two games that Charlotte lost to UMass and Detroit Mercy, both were in neutral or opposing territory. Home court advantage is thus a crucial factor to consider, giving Charlotte some breathing room for losses on the road.
Looking ahead
With the non-conference games now passed, all eyes turn toward Charlotte's contest against the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in Birmingham, Ala. The game is available to watch on ESPN+.