A salary cap is how much a professional team can spend on a player's salary. Financial fair play rules in the Union of European Football Association (UEFA) and the English Premier League (EPL) are a regulatory tool to prevent clubs from spending more than their stipulated budget, which could inadvertently plunge them into debt.
Many criticize leagues like Major League Baseball (MLB) for not having a salary cap because this enables the development of super teams full of high-level, talented players.
The MLB is the only American sports league with no salary cap. Still, leagues with a salary cap, such as the National Football League (NFL), National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), have problems when dealing with trades and contract negotiations.
The WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces are under investigation by the League for reportedly "under-the-table" compensation when dealing with free agent Candace Parker, who received a contract from the Aces after the team traded Dearica Hamby to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Just from that activity, the Aces have already built a super team after winning the WNBA finals in 2022. They are creating an unfair advantage still with a salary cap involved.
Professional sports teams navigate ways to form a super team with a league salary cap in place or not.
The EPL does not have a salary cap compared to other top European soccer leagues like the Spanish LaLiga, which has imposed a salary cap since 2013. This rule prevents the top-tier clubs from spending more than 70% of their total income on wages.
The English Football Association does have financial fair play rules, like UEFA, but they are not as strict.
English football club Manchester City has been under investigation for breaching the financial fair play rules. Not for transfers or the wages they have spent on players in the past few years but for not providing accurate financial information that gives an accurate view of the club's financial position.
Still, there should be implications and investigations for the number of star players in their squad. Manchester City has won six Premier League titles since their turnaround in 2008 and adds more yearly.
What can leagues do to make it a level playing field for all? The leagues' hands are tied unless they investigate and hold the teams and organizations accountable.
For soccer, breaches of financial fair play rules should result in a point deduction, any trophy title vacated and a ban or expulsion from major competitions.
If Manchester City does not provide an accurate financial statement, they should be convicted and relocate any misspent money to transfers' and players' wages. This creates an equal playing field for lower-tier teams. If they get promoted to the Premier League, they have a chance to fight with others.
The same can be said for the MLB. No team should have a financial advantage in signing players and giving them a wage spending bill that exceeds other teams.
Take the example of other leagues like the NFL, who have introduced salary caps.
This not only creates a fair playing field for the teams involved but also from a fan's standpoint. No fan wants to see the same team winning year after year with no real competition for them to play.
Teams like the Golden State Warriors winning back-to-back finals and the New England Patriots winning multiple titles in a few years becomes redundant.
The MLB has had consecutive World Series winners, but fans should not look forward to that to save the integrity of the sport by implementing a salary cap.
A salary cap in all sports can save fans from witnessing super teams.