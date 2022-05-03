The 2021-22 athletic season was important for the Charlotte 49ers in many ways. Coming out of the 2020-21 year, where the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on events and the teams, this year was a return to normalcy.
After a memorable season for the athletic department, the Niner Times sports staff ranks the top five moments from the athletic season, as voted on by staff members.
5. Octavia Jett-Wilson winning player of the year/dominant season
When Charlotte women's basketball player Octavia Jett-Wilson announced she was coming back for one more season last offseason, the expectations couldn't have been higher for the 49ers and Jett-Wilson herself. The fifth-year guard racked up awards all season during the 49ers' Conference USA Championship run.
Jett-Wilson started all 32 games while averaging 19.1 points per game and earned C-USA player of the week three times. She added C-USA player of the year to her award list while making C-USA First Team and winning the MVP award for the conference tournament.
From start to finish, Jett-Wilson put on one of the most entertaining individual seasons throughout Charlotte athletics.
4. Charlotte's move to the AAC
Coming in at number four isn't just one moment, but still a memorable move as Charlotte announced on Oct. 21 that they are heading to the American Athletic Conference. After being in C-USA since 2013 in their last stint, the 49ers are joining one of the top conferences outside the Power Five conferences.
The move will bring more exposure, recruiting advantages and money in the future for the program.
"This is a moment of celebration for Niner Nation and the culmination of years of hard, strategic work to position us for championship-level success," Athletic Director Mike Hill said. "As Charlotte's hometown team, our membership in The American provides us with an incredible platform to grow our program as well as share the remarkable story of our extraordinary institution and city."
How much the move will change the landscape of the program will be told in due time.
3. Chris Reynolds becoming Charlotte 49er passing leader
Charlotte football's Chris Reynolds has become a household name for fans as he came to the 49ers as a walk-on but is now considered one of the best quarterbacks to play for the school.
This season, Reynolds broke the school record for all-time passing yards in a win against Gardner-Webb. Sep. 11, 2021. With 7,726 career yards, the signal-caller put on a great season while also earning Third Team All-Conference USA (Phil Steele), Conference USA All-Academic Team and was a 2021 Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist.
Reynolds is coming back for one more season and has a chance to add to his laundry list of awards.
2. Charlotte football earning first Power Five win over Duke
Charlotte had never beaten a Power 5 team before the 2021 season but had the golden opportunity to do so when it hosted Duke to open this season.
In a back and forth thriller, the 49ers found themselves down late in the fourth quarter. However, an 11-yard Chris Reynolds pass to Shadrick Byrd iced the game, and thousands of fans rushed the field as the 49ers made history.
At number two, this moment is not only one of the best but most memorable of the season.
1. Charlotte women's basketball winning regular season and conference tournament
Charlotte's women's basketball team had one of the best seasons from start to finish for the athletic program. After struggling with Power 5 teams to start the season, the 49ers won five games in a row to C-USA play.
The 49ers would go on to only lose three games in conference play and won the conference regular-season title. With wins over Rice, North Texas and Louisiana Tech, Charlotte won the conference tournament title to book a trip to the NCAA tournament.
Even though the 49ers lost to Indiana in the first round of the tournament, Charlotte finished 22-10 with plenty of hardware to show off.
Three Honorable Mentions
3. Bailey Vannoy breaking the school record for homeruns
2. Charlotte softball win over No. 6 Virginia Tech
1. Charlotte men's indoor Track & Field winning C-USA Championship
