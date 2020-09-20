On Sept. 18, the Charlotte 49ers cross country team participated in the Mountains to Sea Open hosted by Appalachian State. It was the first meet of the 2020 season for the program.
On the men’s side, the top three were all from Charlotte with senior Paul Arredondo, sophomore Nick Scudder and freshman Avery Cannon leading the way. Charlotte claimed 1st place finish with 18 points. On the women’s side, the 49ers claimed a second-place team finish with 32 points, with junior Chandler Horton leading all runners with a time of 17:17.17.
"I always stress consistency and how we practice each day is going to be reflected come race day," 49ers head coach Joe Lynn said. “We have some great upperclassmen leadership with a great deal of experience, so it is going to be important for our younger kids to continue to buy into what they are doing. I think we are only going to get better each week."
MEN'S
The men's team dominated the competition, Arredondo ran a time 20:06.58, Scudder finished with a time of 20:24.81 and rounding out the three is Cannon with a time of 20:29.78.
Redshirt senior Micheal Durkin, who transferred to Charlotte from the University of Delaware in January, finished in fifth with a time of 20:39.65. Three more 49ers were out the top-10 as freshman Hunter White finished seventh with a time of 20:47.72, followed by sophomore Finnegan McBride in eighth with a time of 20:51.32 and freshman Jacob Gallant in ninth with a time of 20:55.23.
"On the men's side, our front three guys ran with a great deal of confidence," Lynn said. "We had a race plan going into it to run together, then make a move at a certain point of the race and left it in their hands when to make that move. Obviously, it worked, and we pulled away pretty handily. Overall, I thought the men were pretty good."
WOMEN'S
The 49ers’ women’s team opened the season with a second-place team finish, led by Chandler Horton and a group of freshmen. Horton finished the race in first just a second away from her personal record and almost 25 seconds faster than the next runner.
In the top-15, freshman Louise Lounes finished fifth with a time of 18:01.00, followed by freshman Emma Fredericks in seventh with a time of 18:24.77 and freshman Sophia Ritter right behind in eighth with a time of 18:30.06. Rounding out the top-15 was freshman Bailey Fowler, who ran a time of 18:44.02.
"If you would have asked me two weeks ago how today would have looked, I would not have predicted as good as we did.” Lynn said. “Chandler Horton ran incredible today and I'm really proud of her. Our number two through six runners were freshmen, which is really impressive, so we're only going to get better going forward."
The Charlotte cross country team will return in two weeks when they travel to Louisville, Ky., on Oct. 3 to compete in the Greater Louisville Classic hosted by the Greater Louisville Sports Commission.
