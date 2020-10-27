Louise Lounes does not fall short of reeling in remarkable success. Although just beginning her career as a 49er, the freshman has been a force on Charlotte's women’s cross country team.
Lounes cross country career has been in the making for several years.
At the start of her journey, it was Lounes’ mom who peaked her interest in the sport. Together they started running, sharing quite the admirable bond with each other and the sport itself.
Come seventh grade, Lounes tried out for the cross country team, enjoying it for the fun aspect. Not knowing what the future would hold, she was just happy to be making her mom proud.
When it came time for the next level, thankfully her sister Cici didn’t want to be the only Lounes sister trying out for the high school team. So she convinced Lounes to give it her best shot alongside her. Wanting to continue the tradition for her family, Lounes gave it a go. Little did she know at the time how much the sport would come to mean for her.
Originally becoming a runner from family efforts, Lounes’ freshman year in high school was when she realized this running gig was something she wanted to do for herself.
Pushing herself harder each day, Lounes grew to know this sport was something she wanted to do for the rest of her life. Keeping her on her toes, Lounes noted that “it brings me joy and a sense of accomplishment that I can be proud of.”
“Cross country is woven into the fabric of my life,” said Lounes. “I couldn’t imagine my life without it.”
Throughout all four years of high school, Lounes had the opportunity to attend States with her cross country team. Junior year and Senior year, Lounes' team took home the gold, declaring themselves state champions.
“It was fun because we were all running for each other, like a family destined to achieve something big," said Lounes.
Senior year proved to be Lounes’ toughest task as she endured grueling setbacks. After just 2 weeks of being back from a hip injury, she then faced a stress fracture, leaving her on the bench that much longer.
Destined to overcome the hardships thrown her way, Lounes jumped back into the swing of things, putting in the hard work day and night. She was determined to let nothing stop her from achieving a fantastic senior season.
Kicking it into high gear, Lounes dropped her personal record from 20:10 at junior year states, to 19:16 at senior year states. Lounes embodied a tremendous bounceback, proving her worth.
As the recruitment process began, Lounes was very honored to hear from Charlotte. From her very first visit she says “It felt very genuine here to me.” She believed that with being here at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, everything would fall into place wonderfully.
Loving the guidance from Coach Lynn and his goals for this team, she knew this was the place for her.
She was ready to take on a whole new set of challenges, to be pushed into being an outstanding runner. “I was prepared to be ambitious and competitive.”
Charlotte has had two meets thus far and Lounes has proved to be a crucial element to the team. The first meet was held at Appalachian State University where the team placed 2nd overall. The second meet was the Louisville Classic, in Kentucky, where the team placed 6th overall.
At Appalachian State, Lounes placed 5th overall and 2nd for the team. She dropped her personal record to 18:01.
At the Louisville Classic, Lounes placed 21st overall and 1st for the team. This meet, she dropped her personal record all the way down to 17:35, making it the best PR of her cross country career thus far.
Dropping almost 2 minutes in a year, Lounes has really been showing how much she is capable of improving. Her hard work and dedication to the team is really paying off.
Although COVID-19 is preventing a lot of the world from experiencing activities, especially in the world of sports, Lounes is just taking each day, one step at a time. While taking precautions, she is using the available resources she has to get the work done for the team.
“Nothing can stop me from running, not even a pandemic," said Lounes. "I find running to be keeping me healthy during these nightmare of days.”
Throughout the next four years, Lounes hopes to continue running her heart out with the desires to go professional one day. She is going to work on accomplishing her goals of breaking her PR meet after meet.
Her end goal is to break 16:30 for her new PR. With practice and dedication, she knows she can get there.
While the benefits of the hard work are shifting into action, Lounes just hopes to continue inspiring the team. She wants to be a positive influence for her teammates into achieving their goals, all while having fun in the process.
“It's pretty ambitious, but if I can dream it, I can do it,” said Lounes. “Nothing is impossible.”
