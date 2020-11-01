Charlotte’s men’s and women’s cross country teams traveled to Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 31 for the Conference USA Championships.
After the long awaited 18 years, Charlotte’s men’s cross country team took home the gold, winning the Conference USA Championship. This is only the second time to have been done in the history of the cross country program.
In progressing the remarkable success for the school, the women’s cross country team also brought the heat, taking home second place.
The 49ers created a phenomenal narrative in Charlotte’s name with their success on the course. Charlotte’s cross country teams made this year a Halloween to remember.
Men’s Team
With a total of 31 points, Charlotte’s men swept the competition, allowing all seven runners to dominate the course.
For the first time ever for Charlotte, all seven runners received all conference recognition.
All finishing in the top 20, those runners included Nick Scudder, Paul Arredondo, Brian Picone, Michael Durkin, Avery Cannon, Jacob Gallant, and Finn McBride.
Sophomore Nick Scudder led the race for the entirety of it, winning an individual conference title and gaining a new PR of 23:36:28 for the 8K. With Scudder leading the pack, he set the stage for his teammates.
“I am very thankful to have been given the chance to run in college," said Scudder. "Every time I put on my Charlotte jersey I am given a chance to show my appreciation for Charlotte, and those who helped get me here."
Falling not too far behind, Paul Arredondo claimed second place, winning the outstanding senior award after an incredible race of 23:48:91.
Avery Cannon brought back the honor of being freshman of the meet, placing eleventh.
After a well deserved season, Charlotte’s cross country coach Joseph Lynn was named Men’s XC coach of the year.
“Coach [Lynn] 100% deserves it. He pushes us to be our best day in and day out. He works so hard to make sure we are consistently performing to our full potential,” said freshman Lousie Lounes.
Women’s Team
With a total of 75 points, Charlotte’s women brought immense dedication to the course, proving what they are capable of.
This is only the fifth time in school history to be done for the Women’s cross country team.
All seven women's runners kicked into gear after a long season.
Being Charlotte’s women top finisher, junior Chandler Horton finished with a 6k time of 21:38:52, placing eighth in the race overall.
Freshman Louise Lounes followed up next with a PR of 21:44:07, finishing tenth overall.
With performances landing the eighth, 10th, 16th, and 19th spot; Horton, Lounes, Alina Rovnak, and Martin were honored with all-conference recognitions.
“It’s been really exciting seeing this team grow and I can’t wait to see what else we are capable of,” said Rovnak.
Although the women did not place where they hoped, Horton noted that she was so proud of how everyone ran and that it was really inspiring watching the guys dominate.
“I love running for Charlotte because we have a close knit team who all share similar work ethic and values,” said Horton.
