On Tuesday, March 28, the Charlotte baseball team defeated the Gardner-Webb University Runnin' Bulldogs 6-5 in a nailbiting game that came down to a wild pitch that sent shortstop Jack Dragum to home plate in the bottom of the ninth.
In a game where the 49ers trailed most of the time, Charlotte found a way to grit their teeth and scrape by with a victory, booting their record to 11-13.
Head Coach Robert Woodard said Gardner-Webb was a challenging opponent.
"A really good Gardner-Webb team came in here and gave us everything we could handle," said Woodard. "I give them a lot of credit for how they played tonight. They had us on the ropes for eight innings, but we were able to scratch across at the end in the last at-bat."
How it happened
The first inning brought runs early, as the Runnin' Bulldogs sacrificed a flyball to score a runner in the top of the first. Charlotte reciprocated with their own RBI, courtesy of designated hitter Will Butcher, tying the game 1-1.
In the top of the second inning, Charlotte's starting pitcher Collin Kramer ran into some turbulence, allowing back-to-back solo home runs for the leadoff and following hitters.
With Gardner-Webb taking a 3-1 lead, Woodard made his first of four changes on the mound, bringing in the highly touted Vanderbilt transfer Donye Evans.
The innings remained quiet for both teams until the top of the fifth when Gardner-Webb secured another run due to a sacrifice fly.
Charlotte's turn at bat in the fifth inning proved successful, as Dragum hit his first home run of the season, a two-run homer securing RBI 12 and 13 in the process.
@Dragum23 draws us within one with his first homer of the season!GWU 4CLT 3#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/D3wJMOfnwR— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 28, 2023
Charlotte started the seventh inning strong, with center fielder Jake Cunningham making a long-distance snag against the wall.
At bat, Charlotte's Cam Fisher and Butcher each recorded a solo home run, their fourteenth and fourth homers, respectively. Charlotte held the lead for the first time all game, up 5-4 heading into the eighth inning.
A 𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐫 for the people 💣💣@32CamFisher 🤝 @willbutcher15 #9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/4NGiE34Pmq— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 28, 2023
At the top of the ninth inning, the Runnin' Bulldogs tied the game 5-5 with Pete Capobianco's second solo-run home run, leaving Charlotte needing a walk-off victory.
After a single, a walk and a sacrifice fly deep into right field, Charlotte had Dragum at third, Fisher at second and Butcher at bat, who they also intentionally walked.
With the bases loaded and only one out, Gardner-Webb pitcher Phil Fox threw a wild pitch, deflecting off the plate and Humberto Torres' chest hurling toward the Gardner-Webb dugout and opening home plate up for Dragum to slide across.
The 𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐤-𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫!#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/bzxJBIw8RN— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 28, 2023
The 49ers took home the victory, 6-5.
🗣️Hey Siri, play 'Wild Side'#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/daYuBdrrBF— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 28, 2023
Takeaways
Fisher continues to shine. Fisher extended his hitting streak for his ninth consecutive game and secured RBI No. 27. The sophomore standout leads all of Conference USA with a .908 slugging percentage.
Dragum is returning to form. The senior had four hits on five at-bats for the Niners, hitting his first home run of the season.
Woodard said Dragum brings hard work and seniority to the team.
"For the first four weeks or five weeks of the season, he [Dragum] wasn't at 100%," said Woodard.
"He was playing at 60%, 70% or 80% at times, just trying to grind it out for us. So now that he's getting closer to being a hundred percent healthy, you're starting to see the version of him today that we saw last year and the year before. He's a grinder. He's a savvy veteran that's very durable and that's very competitive. When he's healthier like now, more so than a few weeks ago, he will be that version of himself more for us."
Next up
The 49ers will travel to face the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers to improve their 3-3 Conference USA record, starting their first game of the three-game series on Friday, March 31, at 6 p.m.