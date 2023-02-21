The 2023 baseball season comes with high hopes and expectations for Charlotte both from internal and external sources, with D1 Baseball picking the 49ers to win the Conference-USA (C-USA) and the players' sights set on a trip to Omaha to play in the College World Series.
"We expect to play in Omaha and hopefully bring Charlotte a national championship," said senior infielder Austin Knight.
Team's makeup
Charlotte head coach Robert Woodard has a background in competitive chess, being able to use the similarities of chess and baseball as a strength for his coaching career. Woodard said he is happy with the roster they have put together this season,
"We pride ourselves on being a complete team. We are probably more a team of rooks which is probably the second most valuable piece," said Woodard.
A pivotal piece to Woodard's chessboard is outfielder Jake Cunningham who had a successful breakout 2022 season.
"Getting used to the college game, everything is a lot different than it was in high school. It took me a little bit longer than I would have liked," said Cunningham.
Knight, Cunningham's roommate, said he was impressed and proud of what he saw out of his teammate last season.
"He matured a lot within a year. It was cool to see because he's my roommate, so I'm with him all the time, and just being around him and seeing him change everything. As a freshman, he was a little nervous, and now he's a mature college baseball player and a special talent," said Knight.
Revamped pitching staff
Relief pitcher Evan Michelson had a strong season last year before an injury sidelined him. He's set to have a pivotal role this year as a part of the rebuilt pitching staff.
"The pitching staff is definitely deeper than last year. The bullpen has more options. The guys work hard; this is the hardest-working group of pitchers I've ever seen," said Michelson.
Transfer Donye Evans was the focal point of an impressive pitching staff brought in during the offseason. He said he has already felt the positive effects of working with Charlotte's pitching program.
"I would say it's been great. It is helping me build up on the little things, build on my mechanics, and get to a point to be game ready for the season," said Evans.
The return of Christian Lothes will be significant for the 49ers as he returns from Tommy John's surgery.
"Last year, just being away from the field and unable to go back out there with the boys was something that got me down. But being around them every day, having a real family bond here, has helped me come back," said Lothes.
Last year on the sidelines, Lothes saw freshman Collin Kramer pitch well and win awards. Lothes said he expects his teammate to grow even more this season.
"Him [Kramer] being able to step into the role as a starter, especially at the end of the year, was great. I think he will have another great year ahead of him, and he's an outstanding player," said Lothes.
Influential veteran returns
Knight, who Woodard believed would have been drafted two years ago, is returning as a veteran mentor and crucial bat in the lineup for the 49ers.
"It's different because everyone has their eye on you as an example of what to do, so you have to be on top of your stuff and set an example for the younger guys that we have and just be someone they can go to if they have questions or be a middle man between them and the coaching staff," said Knight.
Updated Hayes
Charlotte's home field added new turf last year and a video board this season. Knight said that the arrangements add to the fan experience.
"It's awesome the new video board. Just the turf getting redone, it's cool to see the program grow and for us to continue to succeed on the field helping that," said Knight.
Expectations
Charlotte had four players make Preseason All C-USA; each player felt honored, but their focus wasn't on the individual accolades. Cunningham said they have a strong focus on the team's ultimate goal.
"Getting some preseason accolades is a tremendous honor, but the preseason isn't the top of the mountain. As a team, we want to go to Omaha," said Cunningham.
Starting strong
After starting the season losing 2-1 to Ball State in a defensive battle on Friday, Feb. 17, the 49ers responded by setting their offense on fire, sweeping a doubleheader over Ball State with wins of 9-4 and 9-5, then came out firing Sunday to force a mercy rule victory 19-5.
The pitching staff is staying strong and doing its job, and after the first game, the bats have woken up. The team seems primed for an early hot start as they fight for their heavy expectations.