The No. 5 49ers (8-1-3) welcomed the Georgia State Panthers for a non-conference matchup and Charlotte dropped their first game of the season.
In a defensive battle, Georgia State beat the 49ers by a final score of 1-0.
“It’s kind of a weird feeling because we played so well and dominated the game from start to finish,” said Charlotte Head Coach Kevin Langan. “We absolutely battered them and lost the game. That’s soccer.”
Both teams couldn’t much going on offense in the first half. Charlotte had a few opportunities to score but just couldn’t get through. It was a chippy start as both teams got aggressive near the goal.
Georgia State didn’t have possession too often throughout the first half but the Panthers Matthew Fearnley slipped in a goal at the 38:24 mark to take a 1-0 lead.
At the half, the Panthers held that same lead with only two shots on goal at that point. Charlotte had ten shots on goal at the half.
Charlotte had a stronger offensive attack in the second half and had 12 shots on goal. The 49ers just couldn’t cash in. Several shots just missed for Charlotte. The 49ers stayed strong on defense and Georgia State was only able to get two shots on goal in the second.
Kameron Lacy was aggressive for Charlotte in the second half but just couldn’t get that coveted goal. Although the scoreboard wasn’t what he wanted, Langan saw some positives.
“I’m proud of the way these guys played,” said Langan. “We just have to go back and figure out what we did well and what we didn’t.”
Even though the 49ers dropped their first game of the year, it was a non- conference matchup and won’t hurt the team’s chances of a Conference-USA regular season championship.
Their next matchup will be a big one. The 49ers will go to Miami on Friday to face FIU which will be a decider for the conference championship seeding. Both teams sit first atop the C-USA.
“The message will be to just learn from this,” said Langan, “We have to get ready to compete for a conference championship.”
The 49ers next home game will be on Sunday, Oct. 27 against Old Dominion at 7:00 p.m.
