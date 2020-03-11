Charlotte will play their third ACC opponent of the year as the 49ers host Pittsburgh for a midweek game on Wednesday, March 11 at 3 p.m..
Charlotte is coming off a series win against Conference USA foe, Florida Atlantic. The 49ers outscored the Owls 13-6 in their last two games.
Pitt (8-11) is coming off a 4-3 win over Furman and has signature wins over Clemson and North Carolina this year. Charlotte will be looking for their third straight win.
Players to watch
Bailey Vannoy, Charlotte: The sophomore has continued to be a top hitter for the 49ers. She is batting .479 and had a season-high of three hits in a game in the last series. She will be an important asset for the 49ers and a key to a win.
Imani Rochelle, Charlotte: This sophomore has improved as a hitter for the 49ers this season and has a .318 batting average. That compares to a .298 average from last season. She had a hit in every game in the 49ers’ weekend series and another big game will help Charlotte add another win.
Alexee Haynes, Pitt: Haynes will be the biggest threat at the plate. This slugger leads Pitt with a .345 batting average. She has had at least one hit in four out of the last six games for the Panthers.
Brittany Knight, Pitt: Knight is only one of three pitchers for the Panthers. She is leading the team with a 4.04 ERA and has a 6-5 record. If she gets time on the mound, she will be a tough task for the 49ers.
Keys to a victory
Contain the Panthers’ hot hitters
The 49ers will have to contain a few hitters from Pitt. Four Panthers are hitting above .300. Pittsburgh also has 12 homers on the season thus far and 56 total RBI’s.
Get the hitters going early
Charlotte has some great hitters of their own. They have three players batting .365 or higher. Spenser Gray will be a big part of getting on base while she is batting .373 with three triples this season. Big hits from Gray and company will help Charlotte get an early lead.
