The Charlotte 49ers have had their share of ups and downs this year, but are going into a home matchup with Conference USA foe Southern Miss on Saturday, Feb. 1 looking for their third straight win.
Charlotte has impressed many with a 64-50 win at FIU and a 55-37 win at home against LA Tech.
With that in the rearview mirror, this particular contest is an important one. Charlotte sits seventh in the C-USA standings while Southern Miss sits a game back in eighth. The Golden Eagles are coming off of four straight losses.
With another quick turnaround, Head Coach Cara Consuegra thinks her team is ready.
“Generally we have done a good job,” Consuegra said on the quick turnaround games. “Our kids are really locked in on what it means. You have to be so focused on this Friday practice.”
Players to Watch
Octavia Jett-Wilson, Charlotte: Jett-Wilson made her 60th career start in Charlotte’s last game after not making a start all year. She made the most of it with 13 points and two steals. If Jett-Wilson has another solid night, the 49ers will be in good hands.
Jade Phillips, Charlotte: The redshirt senior is still leading the team in scoring with 15.2 points per game. Phillips only scored 10 in her last outing, but is poised for another big game as she takes on a Southern Miss defense that has struggled to shut down scorers.
Shonte Hailes, Southern Miss: The senior guard is the leading scorer for the Golden Eagles with 16.8 points a game. She also averages 4.1 rebounds per game. Hailes is the leader on the Southern Miss team, one that Charlotte will have to contain.
Keys to a victory
Limit Southern Miss transition points
The Golden Eagles do well in transition and have previously wreaked havoc on teams with that part of their game. For a 49er win, Charlotte will need to stop fast breaks from Southern Miss when they can.
Keep spreading the ball
Charlotte does have a proven scorer in Phillips, but have plenty of other options as well. Mariah Linney (9.9 ppg) and Christian Hithe (9.1 ppg) have been reliable go-to players. If Charlotte can get the ball rolling with multiple scorers, a third straight win is possible for Charlotte.
