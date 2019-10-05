Charlotte lost to Marshall 4-1 (19-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-25) in their first home game since Sept. 17, 2019. The 49ers are now 1-2 in conference.
“I thought we did what we could. We probably lost out to the flu bug this week,” said Charlotte Head Coach Karen Weatherington. “With everybody not being healthy and not having the stamina that we normally have, it’s definitely not an excuse, but it’s always tough when your top players just aren’t in practice everyday and feeling [ready] to compete.”
Despite playing a meticulous game with only four errors compared to the Herd’s seven, the 49ers fell due to Marshall’s aggressive offensive attack spearheaded by sophomore outside hitter Sarah Schank. Schank led Marshall’s balanced offensive attack with eight kills and helped lift the Herd over the 49ers 25-19.
Marshall was not able to overcome their ten second set errors, despite registering seven errors in the second set and still downing the 49ers. With the match tied 6-6, Charlotte orchestrated an 8-3 scoring run to give them a 14-9 lead. From that point, the 49ers maintained their lead and were able to ward off any Marshall comeback attempts.
Charlotte got out to a quick 7-2 lead in the third set behind junior outside hitter Sydney Rowan recording five kills. However, the Herd went on a six to one scoring run to tie the match 8-8. From that point, Charlotte and Marshall went back and forth throughout the remainder of the set as neither team was able to stretch their lead past two points. With the match tied 23-23, the Herd scored two unanswered points to claim a 25-23 victory.
In the fourth set, the 49ers’ lack of depth due to the flu and injuries showed as the Herd scored nine unanswered points midway through the fourth set to make the score 21-9. Marshall claimed the match by capping off the fourth set with a 25-15 win.
“We’re not going to beat ourselves up. e have a long way to go in conference,” said Weatherington.
Charlotte’s Annika Wettersom tallied 45 assists at the end of the game, while Rowan tied her career high in kills with 26. Additionally, senior libero Yumi Garcia recorded 31 digs.
After the loss, Weatherington still exhibited optimism for Charlotte’s upcoming schedule.
“We got a long way to go through conference,” said Weatherington. “I think we’re going to turn it around, get some rest for fall break, and really bounce back.”
Charlotte’s next matchup is Tuesday, Oct. 8 at home against non-conference opponent Winthrop at 6 p.m.
“We’re excited to be at home, we are still excited about the level that we’re playing and what we’re going to see coming in our future,” said Weatherington. “Once we get [fully] healthy and get everyone together we’ll put out a good show.”
