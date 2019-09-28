The 49ers begin conference play against the 2-2 FAU Owls this Saturday. The Owls enter the matchup on a two-game-win streak after losing their first two matchups against No. 5 Ohio State and No. 18 UCF.
“Their (FAU) schedule has been tough, I mean really tough,” said Head Coach Will Healy. “We understand the test that’s at hand, and know that we are playing a great football team.”
On offense, the Owls run a balanced scheme that averages 39.25 rush attempts per game and 39.75 pass attempts per game. However, despite their balanced approach, the Owls’ offense has proven to be significantly more potent through the air than on the ground. Through the first four games, the Owls averaged 284 passing yards per game as opposed to only 102.8 rushing yards per game. After losing all-conference runningback Devin Singletary to the NFL Draft, the Owls lack experience at the position, placing more of the offensive workload on the arm of senior quarterback Chris Robinson. Heading into the matchup, Robinson is the third-leading passer in Conference USA, averaging 275 passing yards per game with a 64 percent completion percentage. And despite playing strong defenses including Ohio State and UCF, Robinson has only thrown one interception this season.
“[I have] more confidence [in] knowing the offense and being able to read defenses better,” said Robinson. “The game just slows down throughout the years, and it’s definitely slowed down for me. I’m able to see more things and be more calm in the pocket. Even though it looks like I’m running around a lot I’m way more calm than I was last year.”
Robinson’s top weapons include wide receivers Deangelo Antoine and John Mitchell, and 2018 C-USA First Team All-Conference tightend Harrison Bryant.
Standing at 6’5” and weighing in at 240 pounds, Bryant poses as a tall, big and quick receiving threat that creates a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses to scheme against. Currently, Bryant leads the Owls in receptions with 15 and receiving yards with 247. Bryant is also the sixth leading receiver in the C-USA. Charlotte nickelback Henry Segura and the 49er linebacking corps will have their hands full against Bryant.
Antoine struggled through the first three games of the season; however, he showcased his speed and play-making ability last week against Wagner with 173 receiving yards on eleven receptions. Mitchell has been more consistent, averaging 55.5 receiving yards per game. His best performance this season came against Ball State with 124 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Antoine and Mitchell are sure to test cornerback Nafees Lyon and the Charlotte secondary.
After struggling the first two games, the Owls offensive line has improved and provided Robinson a clean pocket with plenty of time to pass. After FAU’s matchup against Ball State, Robinson joked that he “could just make a phone call; tell somebody, ’Hey, I’m about to throw a pass right now.” The 49er pass rushers, led by Alex Highsmith, will need to get through the Owls’ offensive line and apply pressure to Robinson to impede the high-octane FAU passing offense.
Despite having Benny LeMay, C-USA’s second-leading rusher, Charlotte may look to quarterback Chris Reynolds and the 49er receiving core to take advantage of a young, inexperienced Owls’ secondary lacking 2018 C-USA Second Team All-Conference defensive back Jalen Young and 2018 C-USA Honorable Mention All-Conference Team defensive back Shelton Lewis.
“These guys are really good, are much improved on offense,” said Owls’ Head Coach Lane Kiffin concerning Charlotte. “They have a very difficult scheme to deal with, they have some great linemen and a great back [too], so we’re going to have our hands full on that side.”
The Owls’ secondary allowed 303 passing yards to Ball State and 218 passing yards to Wagner. In contrast, the Owls front seven has played stout defense against the run, only allowing 117.5 rushing yards per game to opposing offenses. LeMay and the 49er running backs are sure to see a high volume of carries, but the Charlotte receiving core, led by freshman Micaleous Elder and sophomore Cameron Dollar, should see an uptick in passing plays in this week’s matchup.
Charlotte’s matchup against FAU is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m.
