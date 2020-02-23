Four players scored in double figures as Charlotte (19-7, 10-5) defeated Southern Mississippi (14-12, 6-9) 59-55 on the road for their fifth straight win.
The Golden Eagles and 49ers went back-and-forth early on in a tightly contested game. Jade Phillips and Jazmin Harris fueled the 49ers offense in the first quarter, scoring six and five of Charlotte’s 18 first-quarter points, respectively. Phillips and Harris also dominated the paint in the first quarter, combining for six rebounds. The 49ers continued to play stifling defense and disciplined offense, committing only two turnovers and forcing eight Southern Miss turnovers in the first quarter.
Both teams struggled to score in the second quarter. Phillips and Linney collectively scored all eight of the 49ers’ second-quarter points while the Golden Eagles struggled to 10 second-quarter points. Charlotte took a 26-24 lead into the halftime break.
In the third quarter, guards Jada McMillian and Christian Hithe heated up on offense, scoring five and four third-quarter points, respectively. Harris and Phillips continued to make their presence felt in the paint, combining for five third-quarter rebounds.
McMillian and Phillips continued to score at a steady clip in the fourth court. Both hit crucial jumpers and late free-throw attempts to help the 49ers maintain the lead and claim a victory.
At the end of the game, Phillips led all 49ers in scoring with 14 points on 5-14 shooting from the field and 2-3 from behind the arc and in steals with four. McMillian recorded 12 points along with five assists, Hithe scored 10 points and Harris contributed her first 12-point, 11-rebound double-double of the season.
The 49ers look to extend their win streak against C-USA basement dweller Florida International (5-21, 2-13) at home on Saturday, Feb. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.