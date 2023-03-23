On Tuesday, March 21, the Charlotte baseball team beat the No. 4 South Carolina University Gamecocks 6-2 at Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
This game brings the 49ers' record to 9-11. The team played in front of an audience of 2,161 fans, the highest number they have had this year.
This marks just the fourth time in program history that the 49ers have beaten a top-five team. The highest-ranked team the 49ers beat was also South Carolina, who was ranked No. 3 in 2008.
Head coach Robert Woodard said he was proud of the team.
"I couldn't be more proud of the group of guys that played that ballgame tonight," said Woodard, "That's one of the best teams in the country that we went toe-to-toe with and were able to come out on top against. We knew we had our hands full, but to get back to the guys in the locker room - I couldn't be more proud of them. They answered the bell and represented our university and program well tonight."
How it happened
The game stayed scoreless heading into the third inning, with both teams fighting for control. In the bottom of the third, Charlotte broke through, adding five runs in one inning.
An error by the Gamecock's third baseman Michael Braswell led to an easy RBI single for sophomore Blake Jackson giving the 49ers an early 1-0 lead.
Jack Dragum singled in the next at-bat to score Spencer Nolan extending the Charlotte lead to 2-0.
Then Cam Fisher hit the ball inside the right foul pole for a three-run home run, making it 5-0.
Senior Austin Knight singled in the next inning and stole a base to get into scoring position on a wild pitch. Nolan singled into centerfield and brought Knight home, bringing the score to 6-0.
South Carolina scored their first run in the sixth inning and one final run in the ninth, but it wasn't enough to mount any momentum for a comeback as Charlotte held on to win 6-2.
Takeaways
Despite the losing record, Charlotte proved that they are a dangerous team to cross. After a stunning one-sided affair against a top-ranked team, the 49ers should have all the confidence in the world heading into this week's Conference USA (C-USA) series against Dallas Baptist University.
Fisher continues to be an electrifying player, hitting his No. 11 home run of the season against South Carolina. His .405 batting average is No. 4 in the C-USA, and his 11 homers lead all players, with Florida Atlantic University's Nolan Schanuel being the next closest player with eight this year.
Next up
On Friday, March 24, 2023, Charlotte welcomes C-USA opponent Dallas Baptist to the Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium for the first game of a three-game series set to end Sunday, March 26, 2023. The action starts at 6 p.m. on Friday and will be streamed on ESPN+.