The Charlotte baseball team defeat the University of North Carolina at Asheville Bulldogs 13-8 at home in Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The 49ers moved to 5-4 on the season with the win.
Head Coach Robert Woodard said the team had a stellar outing.
"I thought this was our most complete-team win from the standpoint that this game had a little bit of everything," said Woodard. "We knew Asheville was 5-2, coming in off a road series win and playing confidently. We prepared extremely hard for this game, and I'm glad we did because they were exactly as advertised."
How it happened
The game began as a heavy-weight boxing match, with each team trading runs.
Charlotte got the ball rolling first with a two-run homer from Cam Fisher in the bottom of the first inning to go up 2-0.
Ball never had a chance @32CamFisher AVL 0CLT 2#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/e5fxUe8hTG— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) February 28, 2023
Two walks and a wild pitch scratched across three more runs for the 49ers in the first as they led 5-0 going into the second frame.
Asheville's Tony Castonguay gave his team an early spark, answering Charlotte's five runs with a two-run single to cut into the 49ers lead 5-2 to start the second inning.
RBI doubles from Will Butcher and Dante DeFranco expanded Charlotte's lead to 8-2 in the second inning.
The Bulldogs answered back in the top of the third inning with a three-run home run from Cameron Johnson. The 49ers added one run in the bottom of the third on a throwing error as they led 9-5 through three innings.
Dylan Bacot joined his teammate Johnson in hitting a three-run homer in the fourth inning to cut the Charlotte lead to one run at 9-8.
In the top of the fifth inning, Asheville loaded the bases, but Andrew Spolyar came out of the pen and turned a double-play to keep the 49er lead intact.
Charlotte added some insurance runs in the sixth inning when Brandon Stahlman hit a two-run home run to put the 49ers ahead 11-8.
🌮🌮🌮@bstahlman24 #9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/GbsWnHSs3U— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) February 28, 2023
Fisher hit his second home run of the night and fifth of the season in the bottom of the sixth inning, adding two more runs to Charlotte's effort to go up 13-8.
HE CAN'T BE STOPPED!!! @32CamFisher!!#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/Vyb2jKls4Z— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) February 28, 2023
Spolyar kept Asheville's offense at bay going into the eighth inning, where he gave the reins to Evan Michelson.
Michelson carried it home for the final two innings leading to Charlotte's 13-8 win.
Spolyar took the win, and Isaac Williams took the loss for the Bulldogs.
Stars of the game
Fisher continued his hot streak at the plate, hitting two home runs with three total hits, four RBI, four runs scored and two walks.
Stahlman proved to be an impossible out at the plate going 2-2 with three walks while scoring once with a home run and three RBI.
On the mound, Spolyar shined, coming in and settling things down, throwing 2.2 innings, only giving up one hit and one walk while striking out two and not allowing a run.
"It was great to see Andrew Spolyar come in there; he got the dugout card tonight and to come in there and get us out of a bases-loaded jam on a double play and then throw up two zeros. He settled us down and calmed the waters before passing the ball off to Evan [Michelson]," said Woodard.
Takeaways
Charlotte's offense was in stride all night. The 49ers had 10 batters reach base throughout the game, as the team averages 9.2 runs per game.
This offense is expected to improve with outfielder Jake Cunningham making his season debut from injury in the matchup with Asheville and veteran slugger Austin Knight looking to return to action this weekend; after injury, the lineup seems to get scarier each day.
Late-inning pitching sets the tone heading into Blacksburg, Va. With a difficult matchup on the horizon in a three-game series against No. 11 Virginia Tech, the late-inning pitching from Hale Sims, Spolyar and Michelson shutting down the Bulldogs' offense is the mentality the team will need to take into the weekend series.
Next up
Charlotte travels north to Blacksburg, Va., to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. The series starts Friday, Mar. 3, at 2 p.m. at Atlantic Union Bank Park, pending inclement weather.