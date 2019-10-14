Despite Senior Benny LeMay putting up a career-best 234 yards, the FIU Panthers handed the Charlotte 49ers their third straight loss, beating them 48-23.
The Niners got things rolling in the first four minutes of the game with a field goal by kicker Jonathan Cruz. However, a fumble by Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds would prove costly as on their following drive, FIU quarterback James Morgan completed a six yard pass to Semar Thornton to give the Panthers a 7-3 lead. On the following drive, Charlotte would take the lead back with a rushing touchdown by running back Aaron McAllister to take a 10-7 lead into the second quarter.
On the next drive, FIU got the lead back with a four yard rush by quarterback Kaylan Wigging to give the Panthers a 14-10 lead. After another touchdown by the Panthers, the Niners would cut the lead back down to seven with a 43 yard pass by Reynolds to LeMay. With 25 seconds left to play, the Panthers would score again to take a 28-17 lead into halftime.
On the first possession of the second half, the Panthers scored again with the touchdown coming from five yard rush by Panther running back Anthony Jones to give the Panthers a 34-17 lead. Charlotte would score again on the next drive with 12 yard rush by LeMay. The Panthers would once again score on the next possession to take a 41-23 lead into the fourth quarter. In the fourth, only one touchdown was scored by the Panthers to give them a comfortable 48-23 lead.
LeMay rushed for 144 yards and had 90 receiving yards to combine for a career-best 234 yards. He also accounted for two of the 49er touchdowns. The sack by linebacker Markees Watts would give the Niners a total of 19 sacks for the season, which ties the number of sacks from last season.
Charlotte will try to end their losing streak this Saturday, Oct. 19 when they take on WKU in Bowling Green, Ky. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.
