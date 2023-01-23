The Charlotte women's basketball team prevailed 72-65 over Western Kentucky University (WKU) on Saturday, Jan. 23. After being down two at halftime, Charlotte outscored WKU 47-38 in the second half to grab a win for only the second time thus far in the month of January.
Charlotte snapped a three-game losing streak to move their record to 8-10 overall and 4-5 in Conference USA(C-USA) play this season. The loss pushed Western Kentucky to 9-9 and 6-3 in C-USA play.
"A very gritty win," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "Much of this game I didn't think we played particularly well. We needed this. It's hard to go through what we've gone through. I could see the weight on their shoulders today, and to their credit, they found a way to do it. We need some confidence right now. We need to remember the team we can be and I hope our kids see that."
First half
After WKU got on the board first, Dazia Lawrence hit a triple to give Charlotte the advantage early. Keanna Rembert then took over the offense for Charlotte, scoring six straight points off layups tying the game at nine. Jacee Busick then hit the second triple of the game for Charlotte. After one-quarter of action, the 49ers had a one-point advantage, 13-12.
Charlotte continued attacking the paint as Lawrence and Mya McGraw scored Charlotte's first seven points in the second coming from layups. Tamia Davis was then able to knock down a three, and after the second quarter, WKU had the advantage 27-25.
Second Half
WKU continued to take advantage of the game, going up early in the third 32-27. Consuegra made some essential adjustments, bringing in bench players who stepped up big. Charlotte was able to take the lead from a 9-0 run through a pair of Nia Young field goals, free throws from Aylesha Wade and a three from Davis. Then, WKU was able to take back the lead by an advantage of six, 42-36. Consuegra brought the starters back in, and another Davis triple, along with five made free throws, gave Charlotte the lead 44-42.
With one last quarter to play, Charlotte continued to keep their foot on the gas to get to victory. The fourth quarter was an offensive explosion highlighted by Busick, who scored 10 in the fourth. Charlotte was also efficient from the three-point line hitting four threes in the fourth. Busick hit the first three, followed by layups from McGraw, Lawrence and Busick. Then, Busick, Jada McMillian and Davis hit three consecutive triples to close out a victory 72-65.
Takeaways
Charlotte was able to come away with a decisive victory from offensive efficiency. The 49ers shot 57% from the field and went 9-14 from three. Charlotte was also able to attack the WKU defense to get to the free-throw line. Charlotte shot 18 free throws, connecting on 15 of them.
The game was a team effort as eight players scored for Charlotte, including five double-digit scoring players. The bench for Charlotte ignited the offense as they scored 18 points and was the spark that ignited the nine-point run in the third. Coach Consuegra had this to say about the play of her bench, "That second group is our players of the game. They came in with energy, effort and heart, which got us the lead. What I asked them to do is not easy, and I know that. I'm really proud of them until our starters came in and closed the deal," said Consuegra.
Regarding individual efforts, Busick led the 49ers with 13 points and eight boards. She scored efficiently, going 4-5 in field goals and connected on all three of her three-point shots. Lawrence then followed with 12 points and six assists. Davis also had 12 points and was 4-7 from three. Rembert and McGraw rounded out the 49ers, both scoring 10 points.
Up next
Charlotte will stay in Halton Arena this week when they take on Rice on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. This will be a big test for Charlotte as Rice is 13-4 overall on the year. The game will be streaming on ESPN+.