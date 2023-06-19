The past week of the Major League Baseball (MLB) season has seen many interesting and exciting moments, from a season-high attendance in Oakland to dominant performances from teams over division rivals.
Oakland Athletics fans organize a reverse boycott
Fans of the Athletics organized a reverse boycott by attending a game against the Tampa Bay Rays in large numbers.
The Athletics recently purchased land to relocate and build a stadium in Las Vegas. The event was to pack the stadium in protest of owner John Fisher's plan to move the team to Vegas.
The Athletics average attendance this season is under 10,000, with the reverse boycott attendance reaching over 27,000. Thousands of fans wore shirts with the word "SELL" on them, and the whole stadium chanted "sell the team" several times.
The Athletics went on to take down the Rays, who have been the MLB's top team all season, 2-1. This was the Athletics' 19th win this season, and they have failed to win a game since, furthering their reputation as the worst team in baseball.
Ronald Acuña Jr. dominates a doubleheader against Detroit
The Braves swept a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers, with Acuña reaching base six times with four hits, a pair of walks and driving in four runs. His four hits resulted in two home runs and three runs for himself across the two games. The second of Acuña's home runs came in game two and traveled 461 feet to center field.
Giants beat Dodgers 15–0
The San Francisco Giants dominated the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 15-0 blowout. Alex Wood got the win for the Giants, pitching five shutout innings and striking out four batters. Bobby Miller earned the loss, allowing seven runs on seven hits before getting pulled with two outs in the sixth inning. LaMonte Wade Jr. and Brandon Crawford led the Giants' offense throughout the game. Wade drove in four runs on three hits, one being a home run, while Crawford recorded four hits in his four at-bats, driving in two runs.
The Reds win eight straight
The Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to eight after a sweep of the defending champion Houston Astros. All eight games have been on the road, with two wins in St. Louis, a three-game sweep in Kansas City, Mo., and another in Houston. The winning streak puts Cincinnati half a game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.
The nine straight wins for the Reds put them three short of their franchise record of 12 consecutive wins, an amount they have hit twice in their history (1939 and 1957).
Red Sox sweep Yankees
Baseball's biggest rivalry got a new installment with a weekend series between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. Boston dominated the first game, winning 15-5 with a six-run third inning. Joe Jacques was given the win, and Domingo German was given the loss.
Game two was postponed, and a doubleheader was played for games two and three. Boston won game two by a score of 6-2 after trailing 2-0 for the first four innings. Nick Pivetta got the win for the Red Sox, while Michael King got a loss on his record. Boston won game three to complete the sweep, with Brayan Bello getting the win after throwing seven innings, allowing one run with eight strikeouts. Luis Severino was credited with the loss for the series finale. Following the series, Boston is in fifth place in the American League East, while the Yankees are in third place, with two games separating the two teams.