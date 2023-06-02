The Major League Baseball (MLB) season continued with another week of excitement featuring two pitchers accomplishing rare feats and a top 20 prospect making his debut.
Toronto Blue Jays score 20 against Tampa Bay in big upset
The Blue Jays handed the Tampa Bay Rays their worst loss of the year behind seven innings of one-run ball from Jose Berrios. The Blue Jays sent 12 different players to the plate while each player recorded a hit, totaling 27 on the day. The Rays were nine-run favorites heading into the game.
The Blue Jays started slowly, scoring one run in the first inning and another in the third inning before adding on another two runs in the fourth inning and six more in the fifth inning. They scored one more in the eighth inning before putting up the final nine runs in the ninth inning to bring the score to 20-1.
Toronto used three pitchers in the game, with Berrios throwing seven innings and getting credit for the win. Tim Mayza pitched a perfect eighth inning, while Adam Cimber closed the game out in the ninth, allowing one hit and one walk.
Taj Bradley was given the loss for the Rays allowing four runs on nine hits across four innings. Zack Burdi gave up six runs in one inning, while Luke Raley and Christian Bethancourt gave up a combined 10 runs in the final two innings.
Craig Kimbrel becomes the eighth pitcher to reach 400 saves
Kimbrel earned his 400th career save against the Atlanta Braves, adding to his long list of accomplishments.
Kimbrel started his career in Atlanta, winning National League Rookie of the Year in 2011 and was named an all-star in the four full seasons he played there. Kimbrel was then traded to San Diego, where he spent a year before being sent to Boston. In his three seasons in Boston, Kimbrel was a three-time all-star and a 2018 World Series champion.
Kimbrel went on to join the Chicago Cubs following the 2018 season, where he was named a 2021 all-star before being traded across town to the White Sox midseason. Kimbrel spent the 2022 season as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers before joining the Philadelphia Phillies for the 2023 season.
Kimbrel entered the game for the Phillies, leading the Braves 6-4. He retired the first two batters, getting Ozzie Albies and Orlando Arcia to fly out to center field. Kimbrel walked Michael Harris II before getting the final out when Ronald Acuña Jr. grounded out to third base.
Rays beat Dodgers 11-10
The Rays, who sit first in the AL East, outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers, first in the NL West prior to the game, in an 11-10 shootout. Jalen Beeks was credited with the win, while Jason Adam earned the save. Victor Gonzalez was given the loss.
Both teams got off to early starts, with the Rays leading 8-7 after the third inning. The Rays added on two more in the fourth inning before the Dodgers scored one in the fifth and two in the sixth inning to tie the game at 10-10. The Rays would retake the lead in the seventh inning when Luke Raley scored on a Wander Franco groundout to make the score 11-10.
Gerrit Cole became the third-fastest pitcher to reach 2,000 strikeouts
Cole became the 88th pitcher in MLB history to reach 2,000 strikeouts in his 278th game. Only two have done it in fewer games, Hall of Famer Randy Johnson, who did it in 262 games, and Clayton Kershaw, who did it in 277 games.
The 2,000th strikeout came in the second inning on a 2-2 fastball to Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo.
Cole accomplished the feat in a 6-5 Yankees win in extra innings. Cole looked less than stellar in the game, giving up five runs on six hits in five innings, only recording a pair of strikeouts.
No. 19 prospect debuts against Atlanta
Pitcher Bobby Miller ranks as MLB's no. 19 prospect and the Dodgers' no. 2 prospect. Miller was drafted out of the University of Louisville by the Dodgers with the 29th pick in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft.
Across 183 innings in the minor leagues, Miller posted a 3.79 ERA and 227 strikeouts.
Miller got the first two batters he faced out before giving up a single to Sean Murphy and a double to Austin Riley, allowing a run to score. Miller gave up a lead-off single to Ozzie Albies in the second innings before getting the next three batters out, with the last being his first career strikeout. In the third inning, Miller walked Acuña Jr. and retired the next three batters again. Miller gave up a one-out double to Albies in the fourth inning, who was left stranded following a Marcell Ozuna strikeout and an Arcia groundout. In Miller's fifth and final inning, he retired the Braves in order with two strikeouts.
Miller was credited with the win in his debut, with his final line being five innings, four hits allowed, one run allowed, and one walk.