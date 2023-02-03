The Charlotte men's basketball team fell in its second straight loss against the Florida International University (FIU) Panthers on Thursday, Feb. 2, 57-54.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said the team was a few plays away from winning the contest.
"We can compete with anybody in the conference," said Sanchez. "Down the stretch, we have to execute a little better, and a defensive stop was the difference tonight."
Here are five takeaways from the 49ers' three-point loss to the Panthers.
High-percentage free throws
Shooting efficiently from the free-throw line is crucial for any team if they hope to stay in a game.
In the game, the 49ers shot 80% from the line going 16-20. While tied at the half, Charlotte ended the period 10-10 from the line.
Even with the near-perfect shooting from the charity stripe, it still wasn't enough for a 49ers win.
Crashing the glass
Aly Khalifa has been Charlotte's most consistent player over the past two games. Against Western Kentucky University and Rice University, he averaged 17.5 points, six rebounds and two assists while shooting 58% from the field.
The 49ers were without Khalifa's production in the contest as he tested positive for COVID-19. Charlotte struggled to penetrate the boards early on without its resident big man.
Josh Aldrich, a graduate student, had big shoes to fill recording his first career start. Although Charlotte struggled initially, the 49ers managed to rack up 28 rebounds, 10 being offensive.
Next man up
With Khalifa out, the 49ers found production elsewhere.
Aldrich played 26 minutes and was vital on the boards, recording six rebounds.
Nik Graves received his first extended playing time and was stout on the defensive end recording two steals.
Montre' Gipson stepped up in the contest with four points and ten rebounds. The 49ers will have to go to other outlets if they hope to weather the storm without Khalifa.
Scoring performances
In the back-and-forth contest, a couple of 49ers put up big numbers.
Brice Williams played a significant role in the game finishing with 27 points and six rebounds. He shot 8-15 from the field while draining four threes.
In addition to Williams, Lu'Cye Patterson scored in double-digits finishing with 15 points, three rebounds, a steal and one assist.
Fourth quarter madness
Each side continued to battle as the fourth quarter began.
In the game's final minute, Patterson hit two free throws to put Charlotte up 54-53. The Panthers' Denver Jones knocked down a jumper at the other end to give FIU the lead.
The 49ers could not get anything going, falling to the Panthers 57-54.
Next up
Charlotte continues its two-game homestand with a clash against the No. 19 Florida Atlantic University Owls on Saturday, Feb. 4. If the 49ers win, it will be the first against a ranked opponent in Halton Arena since the 2009-10 season when the team knocked off the No. 15 Temple University Owls.
Tipoff is set for 4 p.m., with the contest available to stream on ESPN+.