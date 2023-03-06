The Charlotte basketball hosted the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers in Halton Arena for their final Conference USA (C-USA) regular season game; the contest went to double overtime as the Blazers took the victory 93-91.
Here are five takeaways from the double-overtime battle:
March form
The 49ers and UAB were in tournament form as they battled in their final contest before going into the C-USA tournament next week.
Charlotte played some of their best basketball of the season against a top team in the conference, giving them plenty to build on as they push for the NCAA tournament.
Offensively the 49ers were in prime form, buying into their system and letting the team score as needed.
Coaching chess match
Saturday's matchup showcased the coaching abilities of Charlotte's Ron Sanchez and UAB's Andy Kennedy. Each team made adjustments to be answered back by the other, leading to a stalemate on the scoreboard at the end of each intermission.
Kennedy threw multiple defensive schemes against the 49ers, but they made the necessary adjustments to keep the game closely contested.
Lu'Cye Patterson late game leader
Patterson was vital for Charlotte as they battled late in the game.
He ran the offense fighting his way to the line when necessary, shooting 8-9 from the free throw line on the day. When he was not fighting to the rim, he moved the ball around to give the 49ers a chance to win.
Every time it got late, and Charlotte needed points, it seemed Patterson would be at the free-throw line keeping the game alive.
Patterson ended his night with 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Brice Williams and Jordan Walker scoring duel
Charlotte's Williams led the team in scoring 32 points, with the game's final shot being just short. UAB's Walker was shooting freely, scoring 41 points no matter how many hands were in his face.
When the 49ers needed a basket to keep the hope alive, they got the ball into Williams' hands leading to him making clutch shots.
Ultimately Walker and UAB took the win, but Williams continued to prove he can be a reliable scoring option as the games gain added meaning in the C-USA tournament.
Neither team could separate
Both teams battled tough in back-and-forth action. They traded baskets in the same form boxers trade punches in the ring, leaving it too close to call.
Just when you think a team would break away, the other team hit a shot, or their defense stepped up and got them back in it. UAB held the largest lead of six points, but that did not last long either.
The teams could not end a half or overtime period with any separation, with both teams scoring 32 points in the first half, then 43 in the second half. They scored nine points in the first overtime period, while the Blazers broke away with a 9-7 win in the second overtime period.
Next up
The 49ers will be back in action in the C-USA tournament on March 8-11.
The No. 5 seed Charlotte will take on the No. 4 seed Middle Tennessee State University in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 9, at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. EST and will be available to stream on ESPN+.