The 49ers looked to make a statement coming off a big win last week against UTEP. Unfortunately for the 49ers, Duke had other plans and spoiled Charlotte’s Halloween trip to Durham. Charlotte fell to Duke by a score of 53-19 in a game that Charlotte could never really get going. Here are five takeaways from Charlotte’s loss to Duke.
Turnovers were the 49ers achilles heel
Charlotte only had two fumbles during the game, but both of which ended in Blue Devil touchdowns. One turnover late in the fourth quarter led to a quick Duke score just four plays later. The 49ers drives were halted several times and were forced to go for it on several fourth downs. These turnovers is something that coach Healy will be sure to point out to his team. Sometimes you can get away with turnovers, but when they are as costly as they proved to be tonight, then they can ultimately decide the outcome of a game.
Charlotte contained Duke’s passing game well
Quarterback Chase Brice for the Duke Blue Devils has had three games this season of over 200 yards, and two of which were games of over 250 passing yards. Charlotte contained him well, only allowing 106 passing yards and one passing touchdown. Brice only completed 8-14 passes during the game as a result of Charlotte’s good pass defense. Charlotte really kept Brice on his heels as they sent heavy pressure several times causing poor throws by Brice that fell incomplete. Early in the third quarter, Duke faced a 3rd and 6 play in which Charlotte rushed all three linebackers, causing Brice to throw off his back foot, resulting in an incomplete pass. Keeping pressure on opponents quarterbacks is something that the 49ers will look to continue throughout the rest of the season.
Duke’s run game went off without a hitch
What Charlotte did well in containing the passing game, they did just the opposite when facing the run. Out of the gate Duke came ready to run. The second play from scrimmage, Duke’s Deon Jackson found a gap between the left tackle and left guard that went to the house for a 65-yard touchdown run. Duke had two 100-yard rushing performances this game. Deon Jackson had 101 yards on 10 touches. His long rush was the 65-yard touchdown. He finished the game with two touchdowns. Mataeo Durant was the other Blue Devil to rush for over 100 yards in the contest. Durant accounted for 104 yards on 12 carries, with a long rush of 60 yards. This is not something that the 49ers can continue to allow if they want sustained success. Charlotte will look to sharpen their run defense this week in practice.
Charlotte’s special teams performance was a disaster
Charlotte had two blocked punts during the game leading to quick Blue Devil scores. With 9:55 left in the first quarter, the 49ers had their punt blocked that netted only 10 yards. Duke didn’t miss a step in taking advantage of this mistake scoring just four plays later. Charlotte had poor kick return blocking as well. Several times Duke would kick off and Charlotte would not get it back to the 25-yard-line. This caused the 49ers to start several drives in poor field position. To compile the damage, 49er kicker Jonathan Cruz missed a field goal that could have narrowed the gap late in the first quarter. Special teams are a crucial part of the game that Charlotte needs to sharpen up quickly.
Ben DeLuca will go down in the 49er Annals
The 49er defensive back had six tackles in the contest, all of which were solo tackles. With his sixth tackle he tied the all time 49er record in tackles at 305. DeLuca was all over the field tonight for the 49er defense and came up with several critical tackles. Two of his tackles came on critical third downs that halted the Blue Devils’ drive, forcing them to punt the football. DeLuca is a critical component of Charlotte’s defense that cannot be replaced. DeLuca will look to break the all-time record next week.
Charlotte will look to shake off this loss and move forward. Coach Healy and the team will look at film and get to practice this week in preparation for next week's game. The 49ers face Middle Tennessee on Nov. 7 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
