The Charlotte men's basketball team moved to 7-2 two on Friday, Dec. 2, when they defeated Appalachian State inside Halton Arena. The 49ers trailed by 23 in the first half before securing the comeback win.
Here are five takeaways from Charlotte's victory.
Double-digit scorers
Multiple players scored double-digits in the Battle of the Beards. Leading the 49ers were Montre' Gipson, Jackson Threadgill and Igor Milicic Jr., who were crucial in the win.
Gipson recorded 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He had eight rebounds and a season-high seven assists with no turnovers.
Milicic followed behind Gipson with 11 points for the Niners, shooting 4-of-6 and sinking a trio of three-pointers. He secured seven rebounds and one assist in the contest.
Threadgill recorded 10 points with a pair of assists and steals to round up the game.
That's all Folkes
Sophomore Isaiah Folkes was a key offensive player with nine points in the game. Shooting 4-of-5 for the 49ers, Folkes also saw multiple season highs with 21 minutes and a high four field goals.
Folkes has continued to take strides this season for the 49ers and was crucial in swinging the momentum throughout the game. He hit a three and a floater in the second half, which was vital in Charlotte's victory over the Mountaineers.
Expect Folkes to continue to be an asset for the team down the season's stretch.
Outstanding offense and deferring defense
Charlotte trailed heading into the halftime break 42-31, with Charlotte struggling to defend the three.
Breaking into the second half of the game and down by 11, a more passionate Charlotte team emerged onto the court, sinking 12 three-point shots, marking their shooting average at 50% from three and 48% from the field.
Gipson nailed a three at the 8:28 minute mark, giving Charlotte its first lead since the opening two minutes. The battle was on after this point, with the lead changing ten times.
Sophomore Lu'Cye Patterson concluded the scoring for the Niners as he made both of his free throw shots with less than a minute in the game, ultimately clenching a triumph for Charlotte and a win of the Battle of the Beards.
Perimeter defense must improve
The 49ers got behind early because the Mountaineers hit nine-three in the first half. App State guard Christopher Mantis couldn't miss recording three shots from distance in the game's first seven minutes.
The Mountaineers shot 64% from three in the first half, and the 49ers had to make an adjustment heading into the break. Charlotte played stellar in the second half, holding App State to one three and ultimately winning the game.
The 49ers must improve their perimeter defense, or it could be a long season ahead. The team showed flashes in the contest and will look to carry their performance into the rest of the season.
How far can this team go?
The 49ers are off to their best start since the 2013-14 season. The team is 7-2 and knocked off both in-state rival Davidson and App State in the same season since 2007-08.
Charlotte has six players averaging more than seven points per game. The team has a wealth of depth which has helped down the stretch.
The team made the Myrtle Beach Classic championship game while boasting wins against Boise State and Tulsa.
The 49ers overcame a 23-point deficit against the Mountaineers on Friday in front of a packed Halton Arena. The squad is firing on all cylinders and will be interesting to watch.
Next up
Charlotte will take a nice, eight-day break between games before hosting Detroit Mercy Saturday, Dec. 17. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. inside Halton Arena. It will be available to stream on ESPN+.