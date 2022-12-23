With a 76-68 loss against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers, Charlotte inaugurated the Conference USA (C-USA) season with a close, contested defeat. However, it is the first glimpse into the rest of the season in store – with some insightful details about expectations for future contests.
Five key things are clear from Charlotte's results:
Defense on the back foot
Even with Charlotte's second-best defense in the conference, the Blazers' success with a conference-best offense shows that relying on such efforts alone may not be enough against high-level competition.
During the game, UAB scored 11 second-chance points to Charlotte's three. Additionally, when it came to points on fast breaks, the Blazers found themselves well ahead of the 49ers with 17 points to Charlotte's four.
At the same time, Charlotte kept the Blazers 11 points below their average of 87 points per game. Rather than a failure by the defense to hold off the superior offense of the Blazers, it shows a capable effort that hindered UAB to where, if the 49ers' offense had more grit, a closer loss or a win would be in the cards.
Redshirts lead the way
At the top of the standings for the 49ers, redshirt sophomore Aly Khalifa, redshirt junior Brice Williams and redshirt sophomore Lu'Cye Patterson again made the highlights of the Charlotte roster in the fight against UAB.
Khalifa made four three-pointers during the match, nine total attempts, more than any other player Charlotte had. His long-shot potency, coupled with two more field goals and a free throw, earned 17 points.
Williams became the third member of the team with over 100 points on the season, scoring 14 points against the Blazers from the bench. After being redshirted last season, Williams has come into his own to stand as a power player on the Charlotte roster.
Patterson continued a pattern of success with 12 points, ten in the second half, making him the fourth 49er to get over 100 points scored on the season.
A bench with power
Bench players outperformed their UAB counterparts during the game, providing insight into the relative offensive depth of the roster.
Charlotte's bench players scored 23 points to UAB's 11 on the game, one of the essential metrics where Charlotte led. Williams and sophomore Isaiah Folkes were the contributors to that success.
The variety of options the 49ers have to play will be helpful, especially in unforeseen circumstances.
Gipson on guard stands out
Although a new player to the Charlotte squad, graduate student Montre' Gipson delivered a sturdy outing with 12 points scored and a .500 field goal percentage.
Gipson gave Charlotte the lead to start the game after a successful three-pointer. Coupled with three steals and four rebounds, it was a solid showing all around.
Late game rally
The contest against the Blazers shows the trend over the last four games of Charlotte's offense improving during the second half.
Charlotte scored just one point less than UAB in the second half, compared to being seven points down in the first. In previous matches, Charlotte either performed better than opponents or better than themselves in the second half than the first.
This is carrying on even in more demanding combat against conference foes is an encouraging sign for the team's prospects. Barring a runaway loss, one cannot count Charlotte out until the buzzer sounds – or even after.
Next up
Charlotte returns to its home territory to battle the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 6 p.m. Interested viewers can watch the contest on ESPN+.