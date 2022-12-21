Charlotte survived a fourth-quarter comeback attempt from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers on Monday. Dec. 19 to take home the win 85-79.
Here are five takeaways from Charlotte's victory:
Utilizing high-percentage shots
The 49ers scored 85 points against UAB, converting on an efficient 52.5% of their 61 attempts.
The 49ers took the momentum early in the first quarter, leading by six heading into the second. The main factor in this was due to them shooting 72.73% from the field, their most efficient quarter of the season.
The third quarter highlighted 26 points scored, tying for their most points scored in a quarter this season. This high-scoring period was achieved with a 55% shooting rate, their highest in any third quarter this season.
The 49er's 52.5% shooting was their highest on the season, 7% above their previous highest of 45.5%, which they set in their second game of the season against Coppin State University.
The high percentage shooting and victory further prove Charlotte's success when efficiently shooting. Of the 49er's five games with at least 40% shooting this season, Charlotte took the win in four, with the one loss coming against the formidable Clemson squad.
Strong scoring performances
The aforementioned efficient shot decisions led to four 49ers finishing with double-digit points and another two players coming one score short.
Jada McMillian led the way with 25 points and nine assists, marking the second time she has scored over 20 points this season.
Jacee Busick posted 14 points on the day, setting a new career high, as Mya McGraw posted her first career double-double with 12 points and 11 boards.
Dazia Lawrence dropped 11 points on the day, capping off Charlotte's double-digit scorers. This ties Lawrence's second-lowest scoring game on the season, which shows the 49er's ability to adapt and find opportunities with several players.
Charlotte's improvisation and adaptability have been crucial in transitioning to a team without No. 3 all-time scoring 49er Octavia Jett-Wilson, who graduated following Charlotte's 2021-22 conference championship, and Mikayla Boykin, who suffered a career-ending injury in November.
Cleaning the glass
Charlotte outrebounded the Blazers 42-34, but the difference was more prominent on the defensive glass, where Charlotte grabbed 12 more boards than their opponent.
McGraw led all players in the game with 11 rebounds, marking her first double-digit rebound game this season.
So far this season, three of Charlotte's four highest total rebound games have resulted in victory.
Defensive pressure
Charlotte brought pressure on the defensive end from the jump, which showed on the scoreboard.
Though it fell short of a lockdown defensive performance, scores against the 49er defense were limited, resulting in a 63-48 Charlotte lead at the end of the third.
The Charlotte defense struggled in the fourth as the Blazers scored a flurry of 31 points, but the pressure and tone set for the first three quarters gave Charlotte the cushion they needed to finish the game with a win.
McMillian remains composed and effective in the clutch
With 5:49 remaining in the fourth, UAB's Maddie Walsh hit a three-pointer to bring the score to 66-64, and Charlotte's lead to an even closer demise.
Whether from passes or shots, McMillian was responsible for 15 of Charlotte's final 19 points in the quarter, which was vital in securing the victory with the game on the line.
Next up
The 49ers will travel to Davidson, N.C., to play Davidson College in the Belk Arena at 4 p.m. on Dec. 21. You can watch it live on ESPN+.