After two games were cancelled earlier in the year, the Charlotte 49ers finally got to play their first home game of the 2020 season as they hosted UTEP. As both teams have pickaxes in their logo, the battle of the pickaxe was alive and well. Charlotte beat the Miners 38-28.
With the win, Charlotte moves to 2-2 on the season and 2-1 record in conference play. Here are five takeaways from Charlotte’s home victory.
No. 5 came ready to play
Whether it was Aaron McAllister or Tyler Murray, both players who wear the number five came ready to play in Charlotte’s home opener. In his first home game as a 49er, Murray earned his second interception as a Niner and almost took it back for a touchdown before being tackled inside the 10-yard line. Murray, who finished with three tackles, nearly had his second interception of the day in the fourth quarter but the ball was just out of reach.
Following the interception from Murray, the offense was set up to score and they did off a seven-yard run from McAllister. Later in the game with Charlotte leading by 10, McAllister continued his great performance by scoring his second touchdown of the day from 36 yards out, the longest play of the game. McAllister finished the game with 68 yards rushing and two touchdowns, his second consecutive game with two scores.
Slow start for the offense
Entering the game, UTEP was ranked as a top-20 defense in terms of yards and points allowed. This made it difficult for Charlotte to move the ball in the opening quarter. Over the first three drives, the 49ers gained only 24 yards on 11 plays, one of which was a seven-yard touchdown from McAllister. In the first quarter alone, Charlotte recorded only 22 yards of total offense and had one first down. Charlotte finished the first half with 103 yards of offense but 79 of those yards came in the final possession of the half for the Niners.
The spread offense worked to perfection
Outside of the first three possessions, the Charlotte offense showed the potential it has this season by scoring on five of their next seven possessions. Under Will Healy, the 49ers like to run the spread offense, which is meant to be even in terms of yards gained from passing and running the ball and that is exactly how Charlotte played against UTEP. Chris Reynolds threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns, his second straight game with multiple touchdowns and zero turnovers.
When it comes to the running game, McAllister led the way with 68 but it wasn’t just him who contributed to the stellar running performance. The 49ers had six players, including McAllister, who ran for double digits, which included 31 from Chavon McEachern and 15 from Tre Harbison. Charlotte likes to run the ball and do it well, which they did by gaining 144 yards on the ground off 35 carries.
Defense stepped up in the second half
Before both teams started trading touchdowns in the final four possessions of the game, the Charlotte defense really stepped up and were at their best all season. UTEP turned the ball over on their two opening possessions due to miscommunication and good defense from the 49ers. Gavin Hardison threw his second interception of the day by over-throwing his receiver who stopped on his route. The next possession for the Miners had the same result as Deion Haskins fumbled on the first play of the drive. The Miners were held to less than four minutes of possession in the third quarter which allowed Charlotte to extend their lead.
After a punt and UTEP trailing by 10, the Miners were desperate to score and went for it on fourth down, but the 49ers held strong and forced a turnover on downs. The Charlotte offense took advantage of the mistakes from the Miners by scoring 14 points off these turnovers in the second half. This proved to be costly for UTEP as the 49ers held at least a 10-point lead for the rest of the game after these turnovers.
Perfect in the red zone
One stat that is often underappreciated is how well a team performs when they get inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Last week, Charlotte was perfect inside the red-zone, going 5-for-5. The Niners continued to play well in the red-zone as they went 4-for-4 against UTEP, which included three touchdowns and one field goal. This is mostly due to the experience and leadership from quarterback, Chris Reynolds. On one drive in the red zone, Reynolds scooped the ball off the ground off a low snap, avoided pressure and threw a perfect pass to Cameron Dollar for a 10-yard touchdown.
These are the kinds of plays that will be crucial when playing against better opponents like Duke or Marshall later in the season. Charlotte will have to continue their success in the red zone if they want to continue their winning streak.
Charlotte will have a tough task this week as they play at Duke on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.
