Charlotte will get a unique chance on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The 49ers will play a football game against Western Kentucky at home on a Tuesday, a game that was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, the school announced on Monday.
Game time is set for a 10:30 a.m. start time, an unusual but necessary time for traveling reasons.
The game was moved ultimately to because Charlotte wouldn't have cleared COVID-19 protocols in time to play the game on the originally set date.
Even though Tuesday morning isn't a traditional time to play a game, Charlotte is looking forward to getting back on the field.
“We appreciate WKU working with us and the league office to make this game happen,” said Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill. “This has been a challenging season for our team, and we are grateful for each and every opportunity we have to compete. It took some creativity, but we are willing to look at all options to reward our student-athletes for all the work they continue to put forth.”
Charlotte (2-3, 2-1) has only played five games this season as the team has dealt with COVID-19 related issues and have had opponents deal with virus issues of their own.
Charlotte canceled their Sep. 12 game at UNC-Chapel Hill and the next week Georgia State postponed their game with the 49ers on Sept. 26. FIU postponed its Oct. 17 game with Charlotte to Dec. 5. Charlotte postponed its Nov. 7 game at Middle Tennessee, while Gardner-Webb canceled their matchup with the 49ers on Nov. 14 due to COVID-19 related issues on their end. Charlotte postponed their Conference USA game at Marshall last week due to more virus issues.
All in all, Charlotte hasn't played a football game since Oct. 31 at Duke.
As of Nov. 23, the 49ers only have one more game set for the 2020 season after the Dec. 1 game, which is a Dec. 5 home game against FIU. The news of when Charlotte's other postponed games will be rescheduled has not been announced yet.
The 49ers' Tuesday game with the Hilltoppers will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network. The capacity for fans will once again will be set at 1,072. Tickets will be distributed to UNC Charlotte students, families of team members for both teams and a small amount to University guests. No tickets will be sold.
Student ticket distribution for the WKU game will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 25.
