Brothers Chris and Jack Reynolds both attended Davie County High School, but with the five-year age gap, they never got the chance to be a part of the same team.
As a walk-on freshman, Chris Reynolds started his football career at Charlotte back in 2017. His brother Jack Reynolds followed in his footsteps by joining the team as a walk-on this past summer.
Chris, a red-shirt senior at Charlotte, made his way to become the star starting quarterback. He led the Davie County War Eagles during his time to a record of 12-2 and a Central Piedmont Conference Championship. Jack Reynolds was a four-year varsity starter and two-time all-state performer.
For the two of them, playing together has been something that the brothers awaited.
"I've been looking forward to it forever," said Chris Reynolds. "I've been thinking about it since I was a freshman. I knew one of my goals was that I wanted to play with my brother because we were never able to do that in high school."
Jack's opportunity to learn alongside his big brother and practice with him has helped him push himself that extra step. In addition, he has been able to watch Chris and study his leadership role on the team, which is one of the reasons that playing with him in practice has been so special.
"When you can get those reps in with each other, it's definitely cool," said Jack. "I'm probably going to go 1% harder to try to get open and kiss that ball. But I think it's more about off the field, just seeing him every day and seeing what he does as a leader. He's always that guy who goes that extra percent."
With a stacked roster and the age gap between the two, the brothers haven't been seen on the field together for games. Regardless, the experience of being on the same team has been entirely sufficient for the two brothers.
"We're family-based. Family is going to come first, no matter what. That's how we were raised, and we were raised to work hard," said Chris. "No matter what we do, we support others, help those who can't help themselves and always fall back on family."
With family being so important to the two, the act of playing the game together isn't always the most important part when it comes to being on the same team. Something more important to them is that they are able to rely on one another when times get tough.
"When it comes to being on the same team, when you do have a rough day and things aren't going the way you expected, being able to go into the locker room and see your family, someone who has been doing this thing with you since you were in diapers, that's special and not many people get that opportunity," said Chris Reynolds.
Jack Reynolds kept an eye out on his older brother's progression at Charlotte while putting in work back with his high school team. Finally, at the end of his freshman year, he started thinking about the possibility of playing in college with his brother. Some might see it as a coincidence that the two ended up playing for the same team, but Jack Reynolds knows that isn't quite the case.
"Ultimately, if I got the chance to come here, I was gonna come here," said Jack. "There was nowhere else I'd really rather go. There's not many people around the country where you get to hear, 'I get to play college football, or I more or less, get to catch passes from my brother."
When it comes to being a leader of the team, Chris is that guy. He encompasses the capability to understand his teammates and help them through their difficulties, being a veteran on the team and having that sort of credibility. But, with his younger brother on the team, the strategy toward that leadership alters a bit.
"Having your real actual brother here means a little something extra," said Chris. "There's definitely more to it. There's a difference between being a leader in football, being a leader in the family and helping your younger brother. There are similarities, but because we know each other on a different level, it can be really real with him. You can't do that with certain people."
With Jack on the team watching his brother's leadership qualities, it isn't hard to imagine what he can become when he gets to be his age. He's already looking ahead and watching how his brother leads the team and observing what unique qualities about him he can utilize to help him down the road.
"He's always upbeat," said Jack. "Some days it is tough, you're doing the same thing five days a week, but I never see Chris [Reynolds] walking in a slouch. He's always got his coffee in hand, walking in with shoulders high and a smile on his face asking people how they're doing. His attitude and how he comes in every day is something you don't see a lot."
Growing up, the two didn't always see eye to eye, just like any other siblings. But as they grew, they became closer and stuck side by side. Through their bond, they were able to learn a lot from each other as they grew up. Jack spoke on the advice that his older brother has given him regarding being a walk-on freshman.
"Coming here, I had to understand. It may not be my time right now," said Jack. "That does kind of bring you down some, but at the end of the day you have to keep pushing through. Your time will come…you just have to keep your path."
Chris has learned just as much from his little brother as he has taught him.
"I tend to be an overthinker, and sometimes I'll sit down with Jack [Reynolds], and he can tell that I'm overthinking, and he'll tell me, 'Dude, stop thinking so much. Don't care about what anybody thinks, you know who you are, just play football,'" said Chris. "Having a family member there means something else because he knows me better than anybody in the building. I may have some good friends, but he knows me better. He knows how I tick. The best advice [he's given me] would be, 'Just go do it, man.'"
Chris and Jack Reynolds can't predict the future, but they have a pretty good outlook on what their lives will be as a family 10 years down the road - the ultimate dream.
"One thing is you're probably gonna find us playing church league softball," said Chris. "But, the whole family picture 10 years from now, I bet you'll find us on a Friday evening, smoking a cigar on the back porch, with a couple of beers in hand, listening to good music. We'll be outside; me, Jack, Danny, Abigail, Amanda, and our parents will be coming over, the kids will be running around—we're all gonna be sticking together."
"After our dinner at O'Callaghan's," Jack added, or as he's informally referred to, Jackiemoon.
The two brothers have an irreplaceable bond and know how to make the most of their limited time on the team together. They look forward to that first game where they will be playing together on the field and for that special moment where Jack Reynolds gets to catch a pass from his older brother Chris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.