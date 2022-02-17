The Charlotte 49er football program fourth-year head coach Will Healy announced the additions of Greg Brown, Kap DeDe and Tyler Chadwick to the coaching staff. Chadwick was already on staff as an offensive assistant but was promoted to tight ends coach.
Here is a look into all of their accomplishments and former positions.
Greg Brown: Co-defensive coordinator
Brown has been around the block as he has had a career spanning five decades with a few different stops. He coached in the NFL before coming back down to the collegiate level.
His NFL career consisted of 15 seasons with various positions. He was at Purdue for two seasons as the cornerback coach, and he spent two seasons as the secondary coach at Auburn before that. His most recent stop was at Colorado, as a defensive assistant.
He has been a part of 12 bowl teams and three conference championship teams. Having been in the business for so long, it was a good fit for the 49ers as they needed to bring in someone with experience to get the defense where it needs to be.
Kapp DeDe: Safeties and cornerbacks coach
Having someone with recent playing experience and coaching experience will be good for the 49ers defensive back unit, which returns several starters. Kap DeDe comes into the Charlotte program after spending two years as the linebackers coach at Colorado State. As a former defensive back at Auburn, DeDe knows what it is like to be in a position of high scrutiny.
"Kap comes highly-regarded with a strong pedigree as both a player and a coach," Healy added. "He's a tremendous person and extremely knowledgeable. He can really impact our young men."
With the return of Trey Creamer and Tank Robinson to the defensive back room, DeDe has two reliable players to build his unit around.
Tyler Chadwick: Tight ends coach
Formerly a graduate assistant with the 49ers, Chadwick was promoted to tight ends coach with the recent vacancy opening. Chadwick was a former baseball player with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. He was also an assistant with their football program before being added to the roster in 2016.
Taylor Thompson will likely lead the tight end room next season as the junior will be coming back from an injury. Thompson had surgery to repair a knee injury that he sustained midway through the past season.
"Tyler continues to impress. He's made big strides within our program," Healy said. "He loves this place and will also do a great job in recruiting for us. He's from this area and will be able to develop strong relationships with high school coaches."
Other news
The plan for the 49ers was to bring in Greg Brown to coach alongside the Co-defensive coordinator Marcus West. It was announced on Feb. 17 that West would be accepting a defensive line coaching position with the Buffalo Bills of the NFL.
SOURCES: Charlotte’s Marcus West, the team’s assistant head coach, co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, is expected to join the Buffalo Bills staff coaching D-line.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 17, 2022
This leaves questions for the 49ers as to Brown's position and whether he will solely take the defensive coordinator title.
