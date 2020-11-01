The Charlotte 49ers struggled on the road on Saturday, Oct. 31 and were defeated by the Duke Blue Devils. The Duke offense, led by Mateo Durant and Deon Jackson, gave the Charlotte defense trouble and led to a strong outing in terms of running. The Charlotte offense also had some offensive struggles which ultimately led to their third loss of the season. With this defeat, Charlotte’s record is now 2-3 overall in the season.
Duke jumped on the Niners early when Deon Jackson ran the ball in for a 65 yard touchdown. The offensive attack continued as the Blue Devils would score ten more points in the first quarter, making the score 17-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Duke running attack continued as they began the second quarter with a ten yard touchdown run by Mateo Durant. That was his second touchdown of the game. The Niners finally got on the board midway through the second quarter with a Micaleous Elder five yard touchdown run. The score remained 24-7 going into halftime.
After a blocked punt by the Blue Devils special teams, the Duke offense would score on the very next play by a five yard touchdown run by Deon Jackson. The Niners were looking to respond on their next drive, but the drive ended with a six yard pass to Victor Tucker. Duke would come right back and score a touchdown on the next drive. Chase Bruce threw an eight yard touchdown pass to Jalon Calhoun to make the score 37-13 going into the fourth quarter.
Charlotte’s Tre Harbison III had a two yard touchdown run to begin the fourth quarter, closing the gap. After that drive though, it was all Duke. The Blue Devils would go on to score to score 16 unanswered points, including touchdown runs from Jordan Waters and Gunnar Holmburg. There was also a failed two point conversion attempt by the Niners that Duke took back to the end zone for two points. After scoring those 16 points, the game went final with a score of 53-19.
“Frustrated. Didn’t think we executed in moments” said Healy after the game. “We got a lot to work on and we need to get back to work on Monday.”
Healy also praised Micaleous Elder and Tyler Murray on their improvement and play during the game.
Charlotte will look to bounce back next week as they travel on the road to take on Middle Tennessee State at 3:30 p.m..
