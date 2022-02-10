There hasn’t been a ton of chatter about Charlotte’s football program the last few months. However, after a quiet off-season, football activities are rapidly approaching as spring ball is right around the corner.
The program only lost a couple of players to the transfer portal this winter, and all indications are the overwhelming majority of starters from a year ago will be back next season. Due to this, Will Healy and company decided on a smaller recruiting class than usual, consisting of seventeen promising players.
An in-depth look at the ‘22 Class
Running back Micah Bell: Three-star recruit out of McDonough, Ga. In 2021, Bell rushed for 434 yards and five T.D.s on only 48 carries. He averaged a staggering 9.7 yards per rush in his high school career and will be joining a talented Charlotte running back room with the likes of Shadrick Byrd and ChaVon McEachern.
Offensive Lineman Boston Brinkley: Three-star recruit from Fort Mill, S.C. Brinkley was ranked as the 32nd best player in the state and earned the South Carolina 5A All-State honor. He will join a young and deep offensive linemen group.
Offensive lineman Antonio Gaines: Three-star recruit from Columbia, S.C. Gaines was ranked at 30 for best player in the state and primarily played defensive lineman in high school. He racked up 63 tackles, 8.0 sacks, and four forced fumbles in his career and played under now Charlotte 49ers wide receiver coach Perry Parks. However, Gaines will be transitioning to the offensive line for Charlotte.
Wide receiver Reggie Givhan: Three-star recruit out of Kennesaw, Ga. Givhan played on a top nationally ranked high school team in 2021 and put up 636 receiving yards with seven touchdowns. Known for his speed, Givhan ran a 4.4, 40-yard dash as a senior and will provide versatility as a returner and weapon on offense. He will be joining a very talented wide receiver group led by Grant Dubose and C-USA freshmen of the year, Elijah Spencer.
Offensive lineman Cade Goldman: Three-star recruit from Harrisburg, N.C. Goldman was ranked among the top 60 offensive linemen in the country while also earning the honor of Academic All-State. He will be another young offensive lineman with immense potential joining the 49ers program.
Defensive back Aveon Grose: Three-star recruit from Mansfield, Ohio. Grose ranked as a top 40 player in Ohio and was selected to the 2021 Max Preps Preseason All-State selection. The ball-hawking defensive back joins a group led by Solomon Rogers, Lance McMillian, and Shedrick Ursery, Trey Creamer and Tank Robinson.
Kicker Braeden McAlister: Five-star rated kicker out of Indian Trail, N.C. McAlister was named to the Queen City Senior Bowl and the Carolina Bowl while achieving the Academic All-state student honor. This spring, he looks to compete with Jonathan Cruz for the starting kicker position.
Tight end Jake Mctaggart: Three-star recruit from Hayesville, N.C. Mctaggart ranked at 21 for best player in the state and was also selected for the Carolina Bowl. He’s a fantastic basketball player on top of his football talent and looks to bring his gifted athleticism to a young tight end’s group featuring Taylor Thompson and Bryce Kennon.
Linebacker Maguire Neal: Three-star recruit from Zephyrhills, Fla. Neal recorded 37 tackles, 13.0 TFL, with 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles as a senior. Speed is a big part of his game; he was a state finalist in the 100m, 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles for his high school track team. He will be joining a linebacker room that is losing a handful of starters this year.
Offensive lineman Kendall Stanley: Two-star recruit from Charlotte, N.C. Stanley was named All-Southwestern 4A Conference and selected to the Queen City Senior Bowl. He will provide great length at 6’6, 320 pounds to a talented offensive line group.
Wide receiver Roger “Fresh” Walters:
Two-star recruit from Port St. Lucie, Fla. Walters is a versatile athlete who can produce in the return game and all over the field on offense. He registered 23.8 yards per catch, nine receiving touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns, and four touchdowns in the return game in 2021.
Linebacker Reid Williford: Three-star recruit from Nashville, Tenn. Williford had 42 tackles, 3.5 TFL, and an interception as a senior. He also spent time at wide receiver, adding 702 receiving yards and nine touchdowns to his resume, getting him a spot on the Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic. Williford will look to compete for playing time starting this spring.
Wide receiver Eugene Minter: Minter is a three-star recruit out of Birmingham, Ala. He’s got a huge frame at 6’4 200 pounds and will provide a great target in the middle of the field. This will be Minter’s fourth stop of his career after two years of JUCO, one year at Arkansas State, and most recently, Austin Peay. Minter will compete in one of Charlotte’s deepest position groups this spring.
Linebacker Wayne Jones: An original three-star recruit committed to Kansas State in 2018 will be an addition to the 49ers via the transfer portal. Jones played a lot of safety for Kansas State, but it seems like his position will primarily be linebacker for a team that lost a crucial player in that unit this winter.
Running back Johnny Martin: At 5’10, 215 pounds, Martin is a well-put-together player who had many power five offers from schools such as N.C. State, Baylor, and West Virginia. Very talented back who could see play-time early on.
Defensive end Amir Siddiq: Another player acquired from the transfer portal. Siddiq played a few seasons at Central Michigan and registered four sacks and thirty-three tackles in 2021. He will provide experience and a great edge setting for the 49ers who desperately need help in that area.
Defensive back Cade White: A very versatile player the 49ers will get their hands on. White can line up at linebacker, safety, and nickel cornerback while being effective. He will be a great chess piece for Charlotte to utilize all over the field.
Staff Search/Changes
After the season ended, Head Coach Will Healy was disappointed with the way his defense performed throughout the year and relieved co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Brandon Cooper of his duties, along with cornerbacks coach Eddie Hicks.
Despite removing both coaches from his staff, Healy has yet to replace either one officially and hopes to put the final touches on his defensive staff by the time spring ball arrives.
On top of the open spots on the defensive staff, Alabama signed highly respected Charlotte’s tight end coach Joe Cox to their staff last Thursday. That adds another member of Healy’s staff that he will have to replace in the upcoming weeks.
Charlotte has set Feb. 21 as the first official day of spring ball activities, with April 2 being the spring game. These dates mark the first time we will see the seventeen new additions to the roster on the field, as well as a few new coaches for the 49ers. Charlotte will look to start their off-season activities strong and prepare for the 2022-2023 season, where they hope to finish better than 10th in Conference USA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.