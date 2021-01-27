Charlotte football's 2021 season was one to forget due to COVID-19 related issues.
The team only played six games but took another step towards a fresh start on Wednesday as they announced their Fall 2021 schedule. Charlotte will play 12 games, four of which are non-conference.
There are many firsts in what will be Head Coach Will Healy's third season at the helm. Here's a quick breakdown of the 49ers' slate.
Saturday, Sep. 4 vs. Duke
Charlotte opens the season in a big way against Duke in the second game of a home-and-home with the ACC school. The 49ers lost to the Blue Devils in 2020, 53-19.
Saturday, Sep. 11 vs. Gardner-Webb
Charlotte will welcome a familiar foe in Gardner-Webb. The two teams were supposed to play in 2020 but didn't due to COVID-19 issues. The 49ers last played the Bulldogs in 2019 and won, 49-28.
Saturday, Sep. 18 at Georgia State
Charlotte's first road contest will be at Georgia State, another game that didn't happen last season. The last time the teams played, Georgia State won, 28-0.
Saturday, Sep. 25 vs. Middle Tennessee
Charlotte will return home to face their first Conference USA opponent of the year in Middle Tennessee. The last time the teams met, Charlotte won big, 34-20. With this game being the first C-USA bout of the year, it will be a big one.
Saturday, Oct. 2 at Illinois
The first game in October will be a big one. Charlotte will play at Illinois, which will be the program's first time playing a Big Ten school. It will be the second game against a Power 5 school for the 49ers.
Saturday, Oct. 9 at FIU
Charlotte will stay on the road and face Florida International. After a formidable Power 5 battle, the 49ers will face C-USA foe FIU. The teams haven't played since 2019, with the Panthers winning 48-23.
Saturday, Oct. 23 vs. FAU
After a bye week, Charlotte will play another Florida school as they host Florida Atlantic for an important C-USA bout. The Owls have been a powerhouse in C-USA, and it will be a chance for the 49ers to pick up a huge win. Charlotte lost to FAU last year, 17-21.
Saturday, Oct. 30 at Western Kentucky
To round out the month of October, Charlotte travels to face WKU. The 49ers look to beat the Hilltoppers for the first time since 2018. The two teams played last season, which was moved multiple times due to COVID-19. WKU beat the 49ers, 37-19.
Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Rice
To start the most crucial month of the year, Charlotte will host Rice. A lot has changed since their last meeting in 2016, where Rice won, 22-21.
Saturday, Nov. 13 at Louisiana Tech
Another first for Charlotte will occur when they play at LA Tech. They will meet for the first time in what will be a big C-USA game. The 49ers will need a big game to take down a big name in the conference.
Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. Marshall
Charlotte will face another big name in Marshall, a team they beat for the second time in 2019 to become bowl eligible. The teams didn't meet in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Saturday, Nov. 27 at Old Dominion
Charlotte will play at ODU in what will be another big C-USA game to finish up the season. Charlotte beat ODU in 2019, 38-22.
