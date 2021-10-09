The Charlotte 49er football team finally got the monkey off their back and won a game on the road. With what can be described as nothing short of an offensive explosion by the 49ers, they were able to get their first road win of the season and improve to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in C-USA.
It was an important game the 49ers needed to win to avoid dropping to .500 on the season, and they got the job done.
"It's hard to win football games," said Charlotte head coach Will Healy. "I don't care who we play in our conference - there's a bunch of 50-50 games. For us to find a way to go on the road and get a win is important, especially on a short week."
First Half
The Panthers got on the board first with a field goal, but the 49ers would have the quick answer as they would score a touchdown in just seven plays. After a couple of punts and a Panthers' turnover on downs, the 49ers were able to get into the endzone again with a 5-yard pass from Chris Reynolds to Taylor Thompson to go up 14-3. The two teams would swap field goals on their way into halftime.
The first half might not have been as high-scoring as the second, but it was the half of football the 49ers needed to gain confidence that their defense was solid and could hold teams to a few points.
Second Half
If you're an offensive guru, this is the half for you. There were big kickoff returns and big punt returns as well as big passes galore. "He (Byrd) created two short fields with his kickoff returns," head coach Will Healy said after the game. "You can argue that the difference in the game was the explosive plays in special teams."
Both teams essentially had the same game plan. It was simply to try and outscore the other. Neither succeeded as both teams would put up close to the same amount of points, but in the end, the 49ers were the ones who made enough plays to win the game.
The play that almost iced the game was a Jon Alexander pick-six that put the 49ers up 38-20. However, the Panthers would strike in one play on a deep shot to Tyrese Chambers for 75 yards and the score. The teams would exchange touchdowns, and that would be the game. A lot of scoring was expected, and that is just what we got.
Looking ahead
Charlotte heads into their bye week, and Healy wants his guys to rest and recuperate yet not get too relaxed as he knows their next opponent in a few weeks is a tough Florida Atlantic team.
"We are going to work some FAU on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week," Healy said. "I want to get our bodies right and feel good too."
The team will look to rest up while preparing for FAU on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.
