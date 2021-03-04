Charlotte football will kick things into high gear in the coming weeks. Spring football is on the horizon, and the team will be in full preparation mode for the 2021 season. The team finalized an important piece of business: the coaching staff.
Coach Will Healy named Pete Rossomando the team's offensive line coach on Wednesday, March 3. Rossomando is a former Division 2 National Coach of the Year. He brings a great deal of experience to the team after spending time with Vanderbilt and Rutgers over the last two years.
"Pete is a builder. I love that," said Healy of Rossomando in a press release. "He's been a part of program building as a head coach, an offensive coordinator, and a line coach. His experience will be a huge asset for us as we continue to grow our culture and program."
This is the second time Healy has hired an O-line coach this offseason after hiring Herb Hand in early Feb. Hand, however, joined the new Central Florida football staff on Feb. 19.
Other Hires
Just like every season, there's coaches coming in and out. Healy had to replace two other position coaches. The team added Joe Cox as the new tights end coach on Feb. 15. Cox served as the wide receivers coach at South Carolina in 2020.
Cox is familiar with the Charlotte area as a Gatorade North Carolina State Player of the Year as Charlotte's Independence High School's star quarterback. After playing college football at Georgia, he coached in Charlotte at Mallard Creek High School.
"We are thrilled to bring Joe home to Charlotte," Healy said in a press release. "His passion and energy will be an excellent fit with our staff. He's a young guy with a ton of big-time experience with terrific coaches and programs. I cannot wait for everyone to get to know him this spring."
Healy then hired a new wide receivers coach in Perry Parks on Feb. 18, who was the head coach at Ridge View High School in Columbia, South Carolina. Parks led the school to a 44-24 record in six seasons.
"Perry is such an impressive guy and coach," Healy said in a release. "His success as a high school coach in South Carolina for the past decade, building programs with positivity and enthusiasm, showed us that he would be an invaluable piece of what we are doing in Charlotte. He's going to get the best out of that receiver room."
Parks will be coaching a talented wide receiving core that includes household 49er names in Cameron Dollar and Victor Tucker.
Charlotte will open their 2021 season against Duke at home on Sep. 4.
