Charlotte football is a step closer to hitting the field to prepare for the 2021 season with spring ball on its way.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, Coach Will Healy announced the 2020-2021 transfer signees that add to the already packed 2021 class for the 49ers.
The seven players announced Wednesday will join the Dec. 17 signees to make it a 24 player class for Charlotte. The class was one that Healy spoke highly of in his press conference last week.
James Foster highlights the incoming transfers, as the quarterback was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. The redshirt played with Texas A&M before transferring into the Queen City. The dual-threat QB only saw nine passes in his Freshman year at A&M. In those nine passes, he only completed 33% for 30 yards but added 15 yards on the ground. Foster may have had a slow start to his college career, but Healy still has high hopes that Forster will be a valuable addition to the Niner QB core.
"I thought it was extremely important to get somebody who we felt like fit the type of characteristics and mentality and personality that we want in that room," said Healy. "And I know that James stepping foot on campus and our guys just hearing about James has ramped up the competition."
Jonathan Alexander is another name mentioned by Healy. Alexander is a safety out of Kansas State who has already made a solid resume for himself before coming to Charlotte. In his 2018 season, 247 Sports ranked him as the 14th-best community college safety of the Class of 2019 over at Kilgore College.
Last year, he played in all 12 games and racked up 25 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, a sack, and two pass breakups. He also racked up a fumble, a blocked punt leading to a Kansas TD, and recovered a fumble for a TD.
Justin "Wiz" Whisenhunt, Linebacker out of Troy, is a player Healy has hopes for this season. "[We are] absolutely infatuated with him and his personality and his work ethic," said Healy. With the addition of Wiz, Healy claims he is delighted with the Niner's Linebackers.
The other players that the Niners added were Kofi Wardlow (DE from Notre Dame), Shadrick Byrd (RB out of Iowa), Davondre Robinson (Safety from East Carolina), and Joshua Bailey (DT from Iowa State).
All these players bring a level of experience to the Niners that will come in handy this season. Charlotte added depth at the running back position along with the quarterback room. The defense got a much-needed boost as well.
Healy is happy with the signees and is excited about what they bring, and the December signees bring. It was an unorthodox signing period because of Covid-19, and the incoming players didn't get to see the campus like they would in years past.
"I think we took the right guys, and they look the part. So I've been impressed with how they work, I've been impressed with how they respond to adversity, and I think we got a really good fit," said Healy.
With the recruiting season mostly in the books, Charlotte looks to the spring practice in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.