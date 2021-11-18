The Charlotte 49er football team looks to become bowl-eligible as Charlotte takes on Marshall in the last 49er home game of the season.
The Thundering Herd are also looking to bounce back off a tough 21-14 loss against UAB. Marshall comes into Saturday's showdown with a 6-4 record, winning four games within conference play.
The Thundering Herd have been hot on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 33.8 points per game. Marshall's defense has also been impressive, holding opponents to an average of 19 points per game.
Charlotte comes into Saturday's showdown at 5-5. The 49ers fell to Louisiana Tech 42-32 last Saturday.
"I'm excited about having another opportunity to show growth," said head coach Will Healy.
Charlotte takes the field on Saturday in their 100th game in Charlotte 49er football program history.
Scouting the Marshall Thundering Herd:
First-year Quarterback, Grant Wells, has led the Thundering Herd to an impressive offensive year. Wells has thrown for 3,090 yards combined with 13 touchdowns.
Another first-year has proved to contribute this season for Marshall, running back Rasheen Ali. Ali has run for 939 yards so far this season with an average of 5.1 yards per carry. Marshall ranks 12th overall in the FBS for total offense.
The Thundering Herd have found a lot of success on first down. Marshall does a good job of getting ahead of the sticks to allow for high-risk second-down plays for big yardage. On the defensive side, Marshall has done a good job stopping opponents on thrid-down, only allowing opponents to convert 37% of the time.
Scouting the 49ers:
Charlotte has struggled recently, losing three of the last four games. However, the 49ers look to build upon an impressive comeback victory in Charlotte's last home game. Last Saturday, Charlotte took on Louisiana Tech, where they failed to finish drives early in the game.
Look for Charlotte to clean up turnovers and punch the ball into the endzone if the 49ers hope to secure bowl eligibility. Charlotte will need to improve on defense to match the Thundering Herd's powerful offense. Fourth-year Chris Reynolds comes into the game with 2,273 passing yards combined with 21 touchdowns. Look for Chris Reynolds to find his right-hand man, Grant DuBose, on Saturday. Grant comes into the game with 728 receiving yards.
Players to watch
Tyler Murray, Charlotte
The leader on the defense is fourth-year Tyler Murray. Murray leads the 49ers in tackles with 68 total. Murray also shows his rallying ability by leading the team in assists with 33 on the season. For a Charlotte win, Murray will have to lead his defense against a very high-octane Marshall offense.
Rasheen Ali, Marshall
Ali is a very versatile running back. Only a first-year, Ali has shown to produce a lot of rushing yards with 939. Look for Rasheen Ali to run a lot of off-tackle rushing plays against the 49er's defense. Ali's rushing ability will help set up big plays down the field with Grant Wells at the helm.
Keys to a 49er win:
- Stop the Run on Defense
- Finish offensive drives with a score
- Don't give up the big play
Prediction:
Charlotte will secure the win in front of their fans on senior night. Chris Reynolds will lead the offense in a shoot-out game against a very powerful Thundering Herd offense. Tyler Murray will lead the defense and get just enough stops to lead to a 49er victory.
Gametime:
Charlotte 49ers take on the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 3:30 p.m. in Jerry Richardson Stadium.
