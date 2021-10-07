Coming off a 24-14 loss, the Charlotte 49er team looks to rebound in a conference match-up against the Florida International Panthers. Charlotte comes into the game at 3-2 and looking to build upon a great start to the season.
Florida International is coming off a 58-21 loss to Florida Atlantic. Charlotte looks to reflect on this past Saturday's game and show improvement this Friday.
"I think this team has the ability to be really, really good by the end of the year," said head coach Will Healy in his Tuesday press conference. "It's a very talented football team, our works cut out for us, on the road, short week, awesome challenge, challenge accepted."
Charlotte and FIU have played each other since 2019. In the last match-up between Charlotte and FIU, the Panthers dominated the game, winning 48-23. The 49ers look to avenge that loss in what is sure to be a great showdown between the Niners and the Panthers.
Game Facts:
The Niners have lost all five match-ups against Florida International, two coming from home and three on the road.
The Forty-Niners are one of two undefeated teams in Conference USA East.
Grant DuBose ranks 39th in the country in receiving yards with 393 yards and tied for 22nd in receiving touchdowns with four.
Keys to a 49er Win:
- Charlotte will need to improve their rushing defense to get a win against a talented FIU team. Look for D'Vonte Price to run the ball for the Panthers. The 49ers struggled in the Illinois game stopping the Illini's rushing attack. It will be crucial for the Niners to find answers to opponents' rushing attacks. Charlotte has given up an average of 255.8 yards per game on the ground. However, Florida International is a balanced offensive attack that could be more favorable for Charlotte.
- The 49ers' offensive line will have to give Chris Reynolds time. Reynolds was under pressure a lot when he dropped back against the Fighting Illini. Illinois had a total of three sacks last Saturday against Charlotte. Look to see the Niners establish a clean pocket for him to back downfield throws for big yardage.
- When the game gets tough, rely on the experienced passing attack. This game is more than likely going to be a shootout. FIU head coach Butch Davis will surely get his Florida International Panthers pumped up for this game. If it becomes a shootout, look for Charlotte to lean on its experienced receiving core in Victor Tucker, Cameron Dollar and Grant DuBose. Additionally, look for senior talent Chris Reynolds.
Prediction
Expect Charlotte and FIU to go back and forth in a high-octane match-up. The 49ers' passing game will keep them in the game, and it will result in victory. Charlotte takes the win in Miami, 45–35.
How To Watch
The game will get Friday underway, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. in Riccardo Silver Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on the CBS Sports Network.
