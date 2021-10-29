After a tough 38-9 loss to FAU on Oct. 21, Charlotte football will look to bounce back when they take on WKU on Saturday, Oct. 30, a team they have struggled with in the past.
"Defensively, they've done a great job against us the last two years," said head coach Will Healy, "I am really excited to see how our football team responds and how well we can play Saturday."
Scouting the 49ers
The Niners took a blowout loss coming off their bye week last week, losing by 29 points. They were outscored 31-0 in the second half. This outcome came from poor defense and a lackluster offense.
The good news for the Niners is this is just one game. Prior to the bye week, the Niners had the best start to a season in program history, and their biggest loss was just 10 points. They still sit at 4-3, which is tied for the best record in East C-USA.
A repeat performance from their offense is unlikely. This offense has not seen many struggles this season and has seen success in many ways.
However, the defense has been terrible, to say the least, especially when it comes to stopping the run. Of the 130 NCAA teams, only six teams have allowed more rushing yards per game which is certainly cause for concern.
Scouting the Hilltoppers
WKU is only 3-4, but their record doesn't show the full body of work. Among C-USA teams, they are first in passing yards per game, total passing yards, total yards per game, total yards, second in total points, and first in points per game.
"They're breaking every statistical record known to man," said Healy.
Western Kentucky has momentum going into this week, taking down C-USA opponents in back-to-back games the last two weeks.
While WKU's offense is top of C-USA, their defense is on the lower end of the spectrum. They allow the third most yards per game in C-USA and the fifth most points per game. This is what the Niners are going to look to take advantage of on Saturday.
Keys to a win
One thing Charlotte struggled with last week that is necessary to a win on Saturday is capitalizing on drives. They reached the red zone several times against FAU and only had nine points to show for it. A lack of offense has not been common for the Niner offense, but if they want to take a win this week, they can not repeat that offensive performance.
What is even more important to the success of the Niners is momentum. Momentum is key to teams winning, especially Charlotte. When things start to go wrong for the Niners, things go really wrong.
Right out of the gate in the second half against FAU, they opened the half up with a kickoff out of bounds. Then the Niners proceeded to allow FAU to score on five of seven drives. And that was just on the defensive end. On offense, in the second half, they had to punt three times, had two interceptions, and two turnovers on downs. If Charlotte wants a win on Saturday, they need to come out strong and keep the momentum going.
Players to look for
With WKU's pass defense sitting at third-worst in C-USA, there could be another breakout game from Victor Tucker. Tucker has been on a hot streak for the Niners, averaging 90 receiving yards per game over the last four games, not to mention the two touchdowns.
Last week Tucker hit the 100-yard mark to tie the individual school record with 13 total 100-yard games. During the FAU game, the duo of Reynolds and Tucker broke the school record for total yards by a QB/WR tandem.
Tucker isn't the only receiver that may see a big game on Saturday. WKU's Jerreth Sterns is top of C-USA in receptions, receiving yards, yards per game, receiving touchdowns, and 100+ yard games.
These numbers aren't even close to the runner-up receivers either. He has three more touchdowns than any receiver, 302 more yards than the next most, and his 83 receptions are 35 more than anyone else. Viewers of Saturday's game may be in for quite the battle through the air.
The game will take place Saturday, Oct. 30 at 4:00 p.m. EST in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
